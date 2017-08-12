Fearless Muckraking
August 12, 2017

Global Empire: The Pyongyang File with Tariq Ali

Weekend Edition
August 11, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Clintons, Trump and White Backlash
Paul Street
Name the System: Some Semi-Random Summer Reflections
Luciana Bohne
The Terrorism of Moral Indignation
Jason Hirthler
The Tempest of American Power
William Hawes
Capitalism and Its Discontents: What Are We Living For?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Argument as Life: Notes on My Father
Andrew Levine
Minority Rule in Trump’s America
Shlomo Sand
Why I Cannot be a Zionist: an Open Letter to Emmanuel Macron
Ryan LaMothe
The Rise of Neoliberal Culture and the Making of an Indecent State and Society
Jack Rasmus
How Capitalist Central Banks Have Been Creating the Next Financial Crisis
CJ Hopkins
The De-Putin-Nazification of America
Joseph Natoli
Trump’s End
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s “Fire and Fury” Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Brian Cloughley
Donald’s Fury and North Korea’s Fire
David Rosen
Trump & Sex: From Up-Market Hedonist to Down-Market Moralist 
Neve Gordon
Does It Really Matter If Netanyahu Ends Up Behind Bars?
Joyce Nelson
Venezuela: Target of Economic Warfare
Richard Falk - David Krieger
Overcoming Nuclear Crises
Ramzy Baroud
‘The Palestine Exception’: War on BDS is now a War on American Democracy
Matthew Stanley
Eye-Gouging and Redneck Punching: White Privilege From Calhoun to Trump
Julia Stein
Los Angeles: Who Has the Right to Live in the City?
Pepe Escobar
North Korea: Fire, Fury and Fear
Russell Mokhiber
Single Payer Activists Organize to Bypass Democratic Party
Matthew Stevenson
A Trumpworld Homecoming: From Kansas City and City to New York
Jan Oberg
Welcome to the Nuclear Denial Party
Andre Vltchek
Borneo (Kalimantan) – A Frontline for Survival of Our Planet
Frank Scott
What Threat?
Robert Koehler
Terrorism for Profit
Binoy Kampmark
Dismantling Tent City
Martha Rosenberg
Brave New Food So Safe It’s Not Even Labeled
Franklin Lamb
Handicapping Israel’s 6th War on Lebanon
Pauline Murphy
A Short History of Presidential Bad Starts
Diallo Brooks
Trump’s ‘Election Integrity’ Commission Harkens Back to Jim Crow
Missy Comley Beattie
He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Trust Trump’s North Korea Bluff, Bluster, and Brinksmanship
David Swanson
Welcoming the Fascists to Charlottesville
Mark Dickman
Ibuse’s Hiroshima
Lawrence Wittner
Playing Nuclear “Chicken” With Our Lives
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s Threats
Fred Russell
Are People Really Stupid?
Terry Simons
Found Tapes: Six Lost Conversations with Buddy Dooley
Fran Shor
Caligula’s Diatribes
Louis Proyect
A Cab Ride Through a Massacre
Charles R. Larson
Review: Curtis Dawkins’ “The Graybar Hotel”
David Yearsley
In Praise of the First Piano Duets
