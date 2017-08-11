Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 11, 2017

Trump’s ‘Election Integrity’ Commission Harkens Back to Jim Crow

by

by

One October morning in Richmond, Virginia, 32-year old Joseph Cox watched his friends and neighbors go to the polls for the first time.

The fight to get to that moment had been long, bloody, and vicious. But as a black man newly eligible to vote after a lifetime of discrimination, Cox did something that would’ve seemed incomprehensible only a decade before: He won an election.

Cox was one of 24 black representatives elected across Virginia that year — 1867.

But the response to that progress was vicious.

Racist white politicians worked to find new justifications for stripping the voting rights of African American men (women could not yet vote), alleging voter fraud and implementing heinous tactics like literacy tests, poll taxes, and voting roll purges.

The fact that thousands of African Americans voted and held elected office during Reconstruction only to face a brutal Jim Crow backlash underscores an important theme in our country’s history: Voting rights have been won, then weakened, and then lost before.

Today, too many people take for granted that the advances achieved during the civil rights movement are still firmly in place. But progress is neither promised nor irreversible.

The latest incarnation of the long right-wing campaign to weaken voting rights is Donald Trump’s “Election Integrity” Commission, which Trump convened after absurdly claiming that he only lost the popular vote because millions of people voted illegally. But there’s not one shred of evidence of widespread in-person voter fraud in the United States.

The same sham justifications used to prop up voter suppression tactics during the Jim Crow era — claims that such measures preserve the integrity, efficiency, and sustainability of elections — are being unapologetically recycled today.

Trump’s new voter suppression commission, which met for the first time in July, is led by some of the most strident opponents of voting rights alive today — people who’ve built careers on stripping the voting rights of thousands upon thousands of eligible voters of color.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who co-chairs the commission, is among the worst.

After requiring Kansans to show a passport or birth certificate in order to register to vote —a move that blocked nearly 20,000 eligible voters — a federal court said Kobach had carried out “mass denial of a fundamental right.”

Kobach also promotes the “Interstate Crosscheck” program that claims to identify in-person voter fraud. But in reality, the Washington Post reports, the system “gets it wrong over 99 percent of the time “— putting voters at risk of losing their most essential right.

Another member is Hans von Spakovsky, a former Justice Department lawyer described by former colleagues as “the point person for undermining the Civil Rights Division’s mandate to protect voting rights.”

Of course, no one should be allowed to vote twice in an election. But voter impersonation is basically non-existent. While the commission might claim to be about promoting the integrity of our elections, their true task is to find justifications for laws that make it harder for members of certain communities to vote.

The history of voting rights in America is a one filled with both progress and regression.

When I think of Joseph Cox winning his right to vote in Richmond in 1867, and when I think of my grandparents having to fight for that same right in that same place all over again a century later, I wonder how so many Americans have forgotten the fragility of this precious right.

I wonder how so many are blind and indifferent to the assault on the right to vote — a right people fought and died for — happening right before our eyes today. We’ve seen these attacks before. And not all of us have forgotten.

Diallo Brooks is the director of outreach and public engagement at People For the American Way.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Diallo Brooks

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
August 11, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Diallo Brooks
Trump’s ‘Election Integrity’ Commission Harkens Back to Jim Crow
Missy Comley Beattie
He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Trust Trump’s North Korea Bluff, Bluster, and Brinksmanship
David Swanson
Welcoming the Fascists to Charlottesville
Mark Dickman
Ibuse’s Hiroshima
Lawrence Wittner
Playing Nuclear “Chicken” With Our Lives
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s Threats
Fred Russell
Are People Really Stupid?
Terry Simons
Found Tapes: Six Lost Conversations with Buddy Dooley
Fran Shor
Caligula’s Diatribes
Charles R. Larson
Review: Curtis Dawkins’ “The Graybar Hotel”
August 10, 2017
John Wight
The End of the CIA’s Dirty War in Syria
Dennis Morgan
The American Anti-Russia Hysteria and Sanctions Bill
Gary Leupp
Why There’s No Reason to Worry About War With North Korea
Yoav Litvin
The Collapse of the American Myth – an Opportunity for the Israeli Left
Dave Lindorff
A Sobering National Climate Change Report
David Swanson
Purposeless Death in Syria
Binoy Kampmark
Promises of Incineration: the Nuclear Playground Gets Busy
Mark Schuller
Chronicling a Forgotten Disaster: Hurricane Matthew, 10 Months Later
Stephen Cooper
Forensic Science Evidence Trending Towards Less Reliable
Ralph Nader
Will the Federal Civil Service Defend Us?
Dan King
British Government, Businesses to Partner in Overzealous Crowd Control
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Attack on Affirmative Action
Jo Simmons
How Corporate Interests Hijacked World Breastfeeding Week
David Crisp
News Fails to Report What’s Up With News
August 09, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Anything Goes When You’re a Cop in America
Walter Weis
America’s Military Cannot Bring Peace to Syria
Kenneth Surin
Revisiting Baudrillard’s “America” in the Age of Trump and the Kardashians
L. Ali Khan
Why Most Arab Rulers Detest Free Speech
Katie Fite
Grouse Down
Dan Glazebrook
20 Years After East Asia Crash: Is History Repeating Itself?
Eric Sommer
Google Censors Block Access to CounterPunch and Other Progressive Sites
John V. Walsh
The Unsung Summit of Putin and Trump
Alec Dubro
During Genocide, Trump Intervenes for Himself and Friends
Ezra Kronfeld
The Demonization of Needle Exchange Programs
Robert Percival
How Environmentalists Can Regroup in the Trump Era
Jan Falstad
For Wounded Vets, Wilderness Ride is a Path to Healing
Margaret Flowers
Improved Medicare for All is the Answer
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela Rejects Violence and Wins
August 08, 2017
Robert Hunziker
The Extinction Event Gains Momentum
Susan Babbitt
Why It’s Hard to Understand What’s Happening in Venezuela
Gary Leupp
Liberating Europe from Russian Gas
Paul Bentley
Terrorism and the Law: a Question of “Free Will”?
Robert Fisk
“Dunkirk”: a Whitewashed Version of History That Ignores the Bravery of Black and Muslim Soldiers
Chris Wright
The Necessity of a Moral Revolution
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU