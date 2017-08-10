Fearless Muckraking
August 10, 2017
U.S. Pipelines Spill 9,000 Gallons of Dangerous Chemicals a Day
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 10, 2017
John Wight
The End of the CIA’s Dirty War in Syria
Dennis Morgan
The American Anti-Russia Hysteria and Sanctions Bill
Gary Leupp
Why There’s No Reason to Worry About War With North Korea
Yoav Litvin
The Collapse of the American Myth – an Opportunity for the Israeli Left
Dave Lindorff
A Sobering National Climate Change Report
David Swanson
Purposeless Death in Syria
Binoy Kampmark
Promises of Incineration: the Nuclear Playground Gets Busy
Mark Schuller
Chronicling a Forgotten Disaster: Hurricane Matthew, 10 Months Later
Stephen Cooper
Forensic Science Evidence Trending Towards Less Reliable
Ralph Nader
Will the Federal Civil Service Defend Us?
Dan King
British Government, Businesses to Partner in Overzealous Crowd Control
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Attack on Affirmative Action
Jo Simmons
How Corporate Interests Hijacked World Breastfeeding Week
David Crisp
News Fails to Report What’s Up With News
August 09, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Anything Goes When You’re a Cop in America
Walter Weis
America’s Military Cannot Bring Peace to Syria
Kenneth Surin
Revisiting Baudrillard’s “America” in the Age of Trump and the Kardashians
L. Ali Khan
Why Most Arab Rulers Detest Free Speech
Katie Fite
Grouse Down
Dan Glazebrook
20 Years After East Asia Crash: Is History Repeating Itself?
Eric Sommer
Google Censors Block Access to CounterPunch and Other Progressive Sites
John V. Walsh
The Unsung Summit of Putin and Trump
Alec Dubro
During Genocide, Trump Intervenes for Himself and Friends
Ezra Kronfeld
The Demonization of Needle Exchange Programs
Robert Percival
How Environmentalists Can Regroup in the Trump Era
Jan Falstad
For Wounded Vets, Wilderness Ride is a Path to Healing
Margaret Flowers
Improved Medicare for All is the Answer
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela Rejects Violence and Wins
August 08, 2017
Robert Hunziker
The Extinction Event Gains Momentum
Susan Babbitt
Why It’s Hard to Understand What’s Happening in Venezuela
Gary Leupp
Liberating Europe from Russian Gas
Paul Bentley
Terrorism and the Law: a Question of “Free Will”?
Robert Fisk
“Dunkirk”: a Whitewashed Version of History That Ignores the Bravery of Black and Muslim Soldiers
Chris Wright
The Necessity of a Moral Revolution
Ron Jacobs
Eve of Destruction…Or Revolution?
Ted Rall
Our Obsession with Trump Shows Authoritarianism Has Arrived
Dylan Moore
Put Seized Assets into Public Defense
David Swanson
You Cannot Begin a Crime in Good Faith
Daniel Falcone
The US Left and Revolution in Venezuela: An Interview with Dakotah Lilly
David Macaray
“Happiest Place on Earth” Seeks Wage Hikes
George Wuerthner
Lawless Logging
Binoy Kampmark
Memories of Futility: The Passchendaele Method of War
James Heddle
Ecocide and the Psychotic 0.5 Per Cent
August 07, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Journalism Under Assault: Trump’s Crackdown on the News, and Where We Go From Here
Patrick Cockburn
The Instability of Britain and the US: How Do We Come Back From This?
