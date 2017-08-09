Fearless Muckraking
August 9, 2017
Seth Glier performs “Water on Fire” New Bedford Folk Festival
August 09, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Anything Goes When You’re a Cop in America
Walter Weis
America’s Military Cannot Bring Peace to Syria
Kenneth Surin
Revisiting Baudrillard’s “America” in the Age of Trump and the Kardashians
L. Ali Khan
Why Most Arab Rulers Detest Free Speech
Katie Fite
Grouse Down
Dan Glazebrook
20 Years After East Asia Crash: Is History Repeating Itself?
Eric Sommer
Google Censors Block Access to CounterPunch and Other Progressive Sites
John V. Walsh
The Unsung Summit of Putin and Trump
Alec Dubro
During Genocide, Trump Intervenes for Himself and Friends
Ezra Kronfeld
The Demonization of Needle Exchange Programs
Robert Percival
How Environmentalists Can Regroup in the Trump Era
Jan Falstad
For Wounded Vets, Wilderness Ride is a Path to Healing
Margaret Flowers
Improved Medicare for All is the Answer
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela Rejects Violence and Wins
August 08, 2017
Robert Hunziker
The Extinction Event Gains Momentum
Susan Babbitt
Why It’s Hard to Understand What’s Happening in Venezuela
Gary Leupp
Liberating Europe from Russian Gas
Paul Bentley
Terrorism and the Law: a Question of “Free Will”?
Robert Fisk
“Dunkirk”: a Whitewashed Version of History That Ignores the Bravery of Black and Muslim Soldiers
Chris Wright
The Necessity of a Moral Revolution
Ron Jacobs
Eve of Destruction…Or Revolution?
Ted Rall
Our Obsession with Trump Shows Authoritarianism Has Arrived
Dylan Moore
Put Seized Assets into Public Defense
David Swanson
You Cannot Begin a Crime in Good Faith
Daniel Falcone
The US Left and Revolution in Venezuela: An Interview with Dakotah Lilly
David Macaray
“Happiest Place on Earth” Seeks Wage Hikes
George Wuerthner
Lawless Logging
Binoy Kampmark
Memories of Futility: The Passchendaele Method of War
James Heddle
Ecocide and the Psychotic 0.5 Per Cent
August 07, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Journalism Under Assault: Trump’s Crackdown on the News, and Where We Go From Here
Patrick Cockburn
The Instability of Britain and the US: How Do We Come Back From This?
Danny Haiphong
Kept in the Fog: Gender Scapegoating in the Era of US Decline
Michael Hudson
Trumponomics and the Stock Market
Kenneth Surin
Unending UK Brexit Scenarios, Including Chlorinated Chicken From Trumplandia
Michael J. Sainato
Interview: Dennis Kucinich On Why Single-Payer is Inevitable
Stephen Cooper
Safeguarding Bob Marley With “So Much Things to Say”
Steven Goldsmith, MD
Does the Goldwater Rule Apply to Governments?
Uri Avnery
Wistful Eyes: Israel and the Death Penalty
Harvey Wasserman
Goodbye Nuclear Power: Construction of Two of Four Remaining Planned U.S. Plants Canceled
Reverend Billy Talen
The Forest That Overwhelms Trump Tower
Robert Dodge
Hope This Hiroshima Day
Victor Grossman
Diesels and Honorable Men
John Grant
Writing in No Man’s Land: Me and the New York Times
Binoy Kampmark
Apple’s China Surrender
Tom H. Hastings
Are We Egypt?
