Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 7, 2017

The Forest That Overwhelms Trump Tower

by

by

It always starts with the vulnerability of risking arrest. The activism is the purest citizenship. We enter Trump Tower. We walk through the submachine guns and dogs, the body armor and the golden name of the white supremacist president that hovers in space above the door.

We are only doing what tourists do. Ta-Nehisi Coates would say that we are walking into The Dream. Trump Tower’s public area, where we are welcome as long as we show signs of being willing consumers of The Dream, is a 5 story high vertical mall, with gold-plated escalators zig-zagging upwards. The hanging garden of Trump. Fake plants on gold pillars! We walk across the threshold of The Dream carrying the intention to subvert it and replace it with our Earthalujah!

Let’s call The Dream what it is – The Nightmare. We have here in this building in concentrated form exactly what most Americans have everyday – the complex of responses to state-sanctioned violence on behalf of race and property and profit. We feel the manufacture of fear, the itching-the-imagined-wound of Trump nation. As we walk by the silent staring Secret Service we feel the fantastic imagination made by American fear – the conspiracy theories, the deadly tribalism of police, the scandal of alternative love, the remake of everyone everywhere into a monstrous “Other.”

Our destination is on the 5th floor. There is a legal never-never-land called a “Privately Owned Public Space” or POPS, and the upshot is that in 1979 Trump agreed in exchange for height variances to keep a garden open to the public. And by the time we get to the glass door of the garden we are ready to shout. We have such a need to re-establish our own body. It is real and direct. We’ve been coming back here a lot since the election, releasing our personal arts in this garden, our songs, outlandish costumes, dancing, lecturing with the lurid statistics of species extinction and climate chaos.

What we have dedicated ourselves to over the long run, meeting three days a week in the Trump garden, is to turn over our personal soil by silently writing our responses to The Nightmare. We are finding a way to our counter-dream. We start with a wisdom quote. One quote recently was from Emma Goldman: “Love is the molder of destiny. Love is the defier of laws.”

Then we write together for 45 minutes. At the end we stand with our writing and recite or shout or sing our words at the 700 foot tall gold-tinted presidential erection. One veteran activist that we met at Occupy Wall Street called the garden “A Zuccotti Park with walls, the Zuccotti Prison.” It is like a back alley lifted into the sky, with rotting tables under USA flags.

We find the weeds and the moss in the cracks of the garden’s fake granite and we talk to them in confidential tones. They are our leaders. We ask the rebel plants for advice. Clearly they are activists. We want to be super-weeds ourselves. We want to evolve to live to change The Nightmare. We tell the weeds in the cracks that we know their descendants will flourish in a forest here, that the tower will come down.

We ask the weeds that we be admitted as one of the species in the eco-system they are making as their roots take hold in the seams of The Nightmare. We promise we can co-exist with life, to wake up from this bad dream having learned that we don’t have to be the apex predator. We can do this! With our species, we’ve learned that a strict program of love works best for us. We know that now! Please don’t forget us! Take us along!

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Reverend Billy Talen

Reverend Billy is an award winning performance artist. His most recent book, The Earth Wants You, was published by City Lights in 2016.

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 07, 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Instability of Britain and the US: How Do We Come Back From This?
Danny Haiphong
Kept in the Fog:  Gender Scapegoating in the Era of US Decline
Anthony DiMaggio
Journalism Under Assault: Trump’s Crackdown on the News, and Where We Go From Here
Michael Hudson
Trumponomics and the Stock Market
Michael J. Sainato
Interview: Dennis Kucinich On Why Single-Payer is Inevitable
Stephen Cooper
Safeguarding Bob Marley With “So Much Things to Say”
Steven Goldsmith, MD
Does the Goldwater Rule Apply to Governments?
Uri Avnery
Wistful Eyes: Israel and the Death Penalty
Harvey Wasserman
Goodbye Nuclear Power: Construction of Two of Four Remaining Planned U.S. Plants Canceled
Reverend Billy Talen
The Forest That Overwhelms Trump Tower
Robert Dodge
Hope This Hiroshima Day
Victor Grossman
Diesels and Honorable Men
John Grant
Writing in No Man’s Land: Me and the New York Times
Binoy Kampmark
Apple’s China Surrender
Tom H. Hastings
Are We Egypt?
Dan Bacher
Big Oil Spent $10.8 Million to Pass Jerry Brown’s Cap-and-Trade Bill
Weekend Edition
August 04, 2017
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
On the Beach 2017
Paul Street
Unity With the Right? A Deplorable Idea
Rob Urie
Dawn of the Dead: Why American Politics Can’t be Reformed
Andrew Levine
Trump is Guilty, of Something
Vijay Prashad
Appetite for War: the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia v. Iran
Jeffrey St. Clair
Dark Mesas Under an Ancient Light: Southwest Under Siege
John Wight
Venezuela Crisis: the US Wants “Its” Country Back
Joshua Frank
The Inconvenient Truth About Al Gore
Brian Cloughley
Forget Principles, Impose Sanctions!
Pete Dolack
No Country on Earth Fully Safeguards Labor Rights
Steve Early
Big Oil’s Bi-Partisan Helpers: a Refiner’s Fire 5 Years Later
Julia Stein
Los Angeles (and the Nation) Needs a New Deal to Solve Its Lack of Affordable Housing
Alvaro Huerta
The War on Immigrants: Racist Policies in the Trump Era
Robert Fantina
Trump and Police Brutality
Nicholas Levis
America’s New War: Part 2017
Kim Scipes
The Epic Failure of Labor Leadership in the United States, 1980-2017 and Continuing
James Carbaugh
Teaching . . . Learning . . . Retiring
Louai Rahal
The Decline of Human Intimacy in the Age of Mass Surveillance
Ralph Nader
Will a Mega-Billionaire Rescue America from GOP’s Insurance Mayhem?
Matthew Stevenson
What’s Wrong With Trump’s America? Across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas
Dave Lindorff
Whoa! It’s Really Crazy Here in America!
Lawrence Davidson
BDS, Human Rights and Jewish Morality
George Wuerthner
Zinke and the Welfare Ranchers: Subsidies for Us But Not for Thee
Howard Lisnoff
The Endless Trench Warfare Endgame
Josh Hoxie
Don’t Lie to Poor Kids About Why They’re Poor
Lewis Evans
The Racist, Colonial Dynamic at the Heart of African Conservation Polic
Ramzy Baroud
Power to the People: Why Palestinian Victory in Jerusalem is a Pivotal Moment
Jeff Sher
What the New York Times Doesn’t Understand About Health Care
Serge Halimi
We’re the 99% and We’re Not So United
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU