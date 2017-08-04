Fearless Muckraking
August 4, 2017
Beachwood Sparks live on KCRW
Weekend Edition
August 04, 2017
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
On the Beach 2017
Paul Street
Unity With the Right? A Deplorable Idea
Rob Urie
Dawn of the Dead: Why American Politics Can’t be Reformed
Andrew Levine
Trump is Guilty, of Something
Vijay Prashad
Appetite for War: the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia v. Iran
Jeffrey St. Clair
Dark Mesas Under an Ancient Light: Southwest Under Siege
John Wight
Venezuela Crisis: the US Wants “Its” Country Back
Joshua Frank
The Inconvenient Truth About Al Gore
Brian Cloughley
Forget Principles, Impose Sanctions!
Pete Dolack
No Country on Earth Fully Safeguards Labor Rights
Steve Early
Big Oil’s Bi-Partisan Helpers: a Refiner’s Fire 5 Years Later
Julia Stein
Los Angeles (and the Nation) Needs a New Deal to Solve Its Lack of Affordable Housing
Alvaro Huerta
The War on Immigrants: Racist Policies in the Trump Era
Robert Fantina
Trump and Police Brutality
Nicholas Levis
America’s New War: Part 2017
Kim Scipes
The Epic Failure of Labor Leadership in the United States, 1980-2017 and Continuing
James Carbaugh
Teaching . . . Learning . . . Retiring
Louai Rahal
The Decline of Human Intimacy in the Age of Mass Surveillance
Ralph Nader
Will a Mega-Billionaire Rescue America from GOP’s Insurance Mayhem?
Matthew Stevenson
What’s Wrong With Trump’s America? Across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas
Dave Lindorff
Whoa! It’s Really Crazy Here in America!
Lawrence Davidson
BDS, Human Rights and Jewish Morality
George Wuerthner
Zinke and the Welfare Ranchers: Subsidies for Us But Not for Thee
Howard Lisnoff
The Endless Trench Warfare Endgame
Josh Hoxie
Don’t Lie to Poor Kids About Why They’re Poor
Lewis Evans
The Racist, Colonial Dynamic at the Heart of African Conservation Polic
Ramzy Baroud
Power to the People: Why Palestinian Victory in Jerusalem is a Pivotal Moment
Jeff Sher
What the New York Times Doesn’t Understand About Health Care
Serge Halimi
We’re the 99% and We’re Not So United
Louis Yako
Iraqi Voices Reflecting on Home, Exile, and the Future
Graham Peebles
Climate Change: The Catastrophic Impact on Developing Countries
Russell Mokhiber
In Berkeley Springs Morgan County Commission Hears Opponents of Mountaineer Gas Pipeline
Nyla Ali Khan
The Multiple Narratives of Women in Conflict Zones
Dimitris Konstantakopoulos
The UN’s Antonio Guterres: an Agent of the Neocons
Barry Babcock
The Wolf: a Corporate Roadblock
Rob Seimetz
Who Do You Want to be Now That You’re Grown Up?
Missy Comley Beattie
Moralizing Vultures: Swooping to Pick at Anguish
Cesar Chelala
The UK High Court is Wrong
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson in Australia
Andrew Stewart
A #Redpill Against Racism: The Matrix as a Vaccine Against Fascism
Michael Doliner
Is This What You Want, Buddy?
Sally Sunshine
Tough Choices and the Transgender Ban
Edward Curtin
Nobody’s Life in the Land of the Deal
Louis Proyect
Dark, Satanic Machines of Gujarat
Charles R. Larson
Review: Omar Robert Hamilton’s “The City Always Wins”
