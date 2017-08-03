Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 3, 2017

The Saturday Morning Massacre

by

by

 The Saturday Morning Massacre… so it was dubbed by the Homeless community in St. Petersburg, Florida. On gay pride day in St. Petersburg, the so called “Liberal” Mayor of St. Petersburg initiated mass arrests of homeless folks to clear the homeless of off the streets. Most of the charges were trumped up by the city and the Mayor’s Police force and most were minor or made up. Thus, began a new round of prosecution and persecution of Homeless folks in St. Petersburg. You see, in Florida, homelessness is criminalized and in many cases certain life sustaining needs are criminalized by cities in Florida and throughout the US. But, the actions of the St. Petersburg Police go even further.

After the “Saturday Morning Massacre”, Mayor Kriseman with the unconditional support of the Chief of Police and the SPPD, began a regular series of harassment efforts and arrests of those experiencing homelessness. Every day for the last several weeks, homeless folks have been told that they would be trespassed from public parks, such as Williams Park, that they would be trespassed from even the whole downtown area. This is unprecedented and unconstitutional! It violates International law regarding freedom of movement. All this is in light of upcoming elections for Mayor. And, the 2 corporate sponsored candidates, Mayor Rick Kriseman and Former Mayor Rick Baker, are campaigning on how tough they can get or are in regards to “cleaning up” the downtown area and getting tough on crime.

But, it gets even worse. There is now a lawsuit and criminal charges potentially in the works for a recent incident of gross Police misconduct, neglect and abuse. Recently, in a sweep of homeless folks, 8 homeless folks were arrested in put in a Police van. While in the Police van, the van caught on fire. It is not clear whether an officer was smoking or something else started the fire. The homeless folks started to bang on the door and on the inside walls of the van as smoke was causing breathing problems and causing the people to choke.

The Police van driver initially ignored their pleas for help for more than 20 -25 minutes according three of the homeless folks that were in the van. They came to us, at the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign Florida, to report this to us. We have secured a private litigation attorney and the Southern Legal Counsel from Gainesville to take on the case. In addition, to the initial reckless endangerment by ignoring the pleas of the homeless, the officers involved, did not even let the homeless folks out of the van until they had already sprayed the van with fire extinguishers.

When the homeless folks finally got out, they had to be treated for smoke inhalation. They were then told that if they didn’t say anything all charges would be dropped. There has an attempted cover up of this. But, we are going public with this all over. It appears that 6 of the 8 have been rearrested and all have been harassed in continued retaliation for this coming forward. This case is ongoing and may impact the election. The only candidates that have been responsive and supportive is Uhuru and Green party supported candidate for Mayor Jesse Nevel, as well as Akile Cannion, District 6 candidate for City council.

The story continues… As of this writing it has been reported that on Sept 1st there will be a series of crackdowns being initiated by the city. These include forcing several soup kitchens to either move or ceasing serving meals, social services agencies moving, forcing homeless folks to no longer lie down in the grass in public parks, and attempting to end meal shares in the parks by such groups as Food Not Bombs. But, we advocates and activists are going on the offensive. We have lawyers involved, planned sleep outs and other direct actions, a Copwatch being activated,  and a festival of Resistance called Disturbing the Peace Fest.

So, for our part the story and struggle continues also. Homelessness is not a crime. Poverty is not a Crime.

Rev. Dr. Bruce Wright is a Baptist Pastor and Director of Refuge Ministries and ordained Deacon with the Apostolic Catholic Church. He is on the Executive Committee of the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign. Email bruce@stpeteprogressives.org.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rev. Bruce  Wright

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 03, 2017
Jeff Mackler
Did Trump Really End the CIA’s Secret War in Syria?
John Steppling
Encounters with Sam Shepard: Fool for Love (or the Monster Turns Over)
Creston Davis
Creating an Educational Alternative Front to the Neoliberal Academy
James Bovard
Will Trump Cure Boy Scouts’ Subservience?
Andre Vltchek
Afghanistan’s Lies, Myths and Legends
Aniqa Raihan
50 Senators Want to Make It a Crime to Boycott Israel
Ted Rall
This is Not a Case About Quote/Unquote Truth
Ricardo Vaz
Venezuela’s Elections: Resurgent Chavismo and Unrecognized Democracy
Ron Forthofer
An Insane Policy Towards North Korea
Steve Horn
Montana Eased Regulations for Keystone XL After Lobbying by TransCanada
Mel Gurtov
Reaching Paris Without Stopping in Washington
N.D. Jayaprakash
An Exercise in Futility: Fantasizing About Nuclear Disarmament (Part Two)
Jerrod A. Laber
Syrian War Shows That Some International Problems Don’t Have Practical Solutions
Rev. Bruce  Wright
The Saturday Morning Massacre
August 02, 2017
Jennifer L. Lieberman
Why Technology Will Not Solve Our Criminal Justice Problems
John W. Whitehead
The People are Not the Enemy: Police Anarchy in America
John Feffer
North Korea Sanctions: Isolating the Isolated
Robert Fantina
Kakistocracy
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Military Bases Aren’t for “Defense”
Robert Fisk
When Syrian War Ends, Woe to the Kurds
Ezra Kronfeld
Symbolic Monarchy is a Stain Upon Any Nation That Respects It
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Dangerous Delusions on Police Brutality
Fred Gardner
Vietnam Encore
N.D. Jayaprakash
An Exercise in Futility: Fantasizing About Nuclear Disarmament
M. Reza Behnam
The Israelization of the Middle East Quagmire in the US Media
Anica Niepraschk
My Coal Childhood: Lessons From Germany’s Mine Pit Lakes
Dean Baker
Trump’s Plot to Kill Obamacare
Binoy Kampmark
Reviving the Cult of Princess Diana
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
Tunisia’s Incomplete Revolution
August 01, 2017
Eric Cheyfitz
A “Better Deal” for American Workers?
George Barbarie
What Resistance?
W. T. Whitney
How U.S. Capitalism Opened the Door to Racial Oppression
George Wuerthner
The Wolf Killers Wore Green
Richard Hardigan
Brutality of Israeli Regime on Full Display in Video
Mike Whitney
Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?
David Mattson
The Late Great Whitebark Pine
Martin Halpern
A Unity Program for a Majority Coalition
Medea Benjamin
Urgent Warning: Time to Hit the Reset Button on U.S.-Korean Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Fanciful Terrors: Bomb Plots and Australian Airport Security
Oscar Gonzalez
Race, Class and Privilege at Columbia University
Pauline Murphy
1937: Two Weeks in Spain, Two Irish Casualties
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela on the Cuban Road
July 31, 2017
Paul Cantor
To Deport or Not to Deport
Jaime Dixon
Consumerism and Equality
Susan Babbitt
Authoritarianism Already Smothers Freedom: It is Not the Issue in Venezuela
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU