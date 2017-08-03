Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 3, 2017

Syrian War Shows That Some International Problems Don’t Have Practical Solutions

by

by

Last week,  The Washington Post reported that President Trump was suspending covert aid to Syrian rebels in their efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad. While the White House has provided no official comment on the matter, since it’s a classified program, this move had been several months in the making as removing Assad was no longer a priority for the administration. They recognized that continuing to arm the rebels was unlikely to yield any significant results. This is a rare moment of sanity in the American approach to the Middle East, where the government admitted to limitations on its ability to engineer a positive solution out of a highly complex and volatile problem. The harsh reality is that some geopolitical problems don’t have solutions––the Syrian Civil War is a prime example of this.

The move to stop aid to the rebels brought praise from some unusual sources for Trump, such as Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii. Gabbard and others insist that the weapons provided by the US ultimately fall into the hands of terrorist and extremist groups. Critics, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, charge that ending the program is a capitulation to both Russia and Iran.

The CIA conducted a study in 2013 and found that its many attempts to aid rebels throughout their history has rarely worked. But cutting off aid to the Syrian rebels is a minor issue in the grand scheme of what has been a brutal conflict, as the civil war has pushed the country past a breaking point where a return to normalcy and stability is unlikely. As Denis Dragovic and Richard Iron, an author and 40 year veteran of the British Army respectively, write in The National Interest, “regardless of which faction is eliminated or who is removed from their position of power, the likelihood of stabilizing Syria is low.” They further argue that the “limited capacity of the international community, the conflicting geopolitical interests, and the depth of animosity among people on the ground” means that whether it’s a world without ISIS or Assad, Syria will likely remain an unstable and volatile place.

As Dragovic and Iron emphasize, there is very little that the US and other actors can do to make Syria a fully functioning state again. As the failures of state-building in Iraq and Afghanistan show, building institutions of stable governance––particularly after a devastating war––is tricky business. Political economist Christopher Coyne has argued extensively that successfully importing institutions of governance requires they be designed to complement the existing social norms and informal institutions––habits, beliefs, and common practices––already present. The different groups of people have to figure out the high level art of association that allows them to interact peacefully. As Dragovic and Iron remind us, that goodwill likely doesn’t exist.

Dragovic and Iron recommend that Syria actually be broken up and the borders redrawn, carving out autonomous regions for involved parties to create states of their own. This presents its own challenges, as there is no science to drawing up borders, but they are right that any long term answer in Syria will need to be figured out by the people who live there. It will most likely be painful, and will take more time than anyone would probably like. But it will need to emerge from the people of Syria, not imposed from the outside.

It’s a natural tendency to want to problem solve, particularly when the scale of the problem reaches the level of civil war and humanitarian crisis. But that doesn’t mean that government has the tools to do anything meaningful about it. People fall hostage to what Duke University political science professor Michael Munger has called the “do something problem” – because something is undesirable, we need to do something about it, regardless of the ability to actually fix it or not. And when that prescription fails, it’s because of a lack of resources or political will.

While there are legitimate concerns about the influence of Russia and Iran, the ending of aid to Syrian rebels and the inability to influence the events in Syria more broadly doesn’t show a lack of imagination or political resolve. It highlights that in foreign affairs, much like in domestic issues, sometimes there are no easy, practical solutions to a problem as complex as Syria’s civil war.

Jerrod A. Laber is a writer, former classical singer, and non-profit program director living in Northern Virginia. He is a Young Voices Advocate. Follow him on Twitter @jerrodlaber.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jerrod A. Laber

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 03, 2017
Jeff Mackler
Did Trump Really End the CIA’s Secret War in Syria?
John Steppling
Encounters with Sam Shepard: Fool for Love (or the Monster Turns Over)
Creston Davis
Creating an Educational Alternative Front to the Neoliberal Academy
James Bovard
Will Trump Cure Boy Scouts’ Subservience?
Andre Vltchek
Afghanistan’s Lies, Myths and Legends
Aniqa Raihan
50 Senators Want to Make It a Crime to Boycott Israel
Ted Rall
This is Not a Case About Quote/Unquote Truth
Ricardo Vaz
Venezuela’s Elections: Resurgent Chavismo and Unrecognized Democracy
Ron Forthofer
An Insane Policy Towards North Korea
Steve Horn
Montana Eased Regulations for Keystone XL After Lobbying by TransCanada
Mel Gurtov
Reaching Paris Without Stopping in Washington
N.D. Jayaprakash
An Exercise in Futility: Fantasizing About Nuclear Disarmament (Part Two)
Jerrod A. Laber
Syrian War Shows That Some International Problems Don’t Have Practical Solutions
Rev. Bruce  Wright
The Saturday Morning Massacre
August 02, 2017
Jennifer L. Lieberman
Why Technology Will Not Solve Our Criminal Justice Problems
John W. Whitehead
The People are Not the Enemy: Police Anarchy in America
John Feffer
North Korea Sanctions: Isolating the Isolated
Robert Fantina
Kakistocracy
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Military Bases Aren’t for “Defense”
Robert Fisk
When Syrian War Ends, Woe to the Kurds
Ezra Kronfeld
Symbolic Monarchy is a Stain Upon Any Nation That Respects It
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Dangerous Delusions on Police Brutality
Fred Gardner
Vietnam Encore
N.D. Jayaprakash
An Exercise in Futility: Fantasizing About Nuclear Disarmament
M. Reza Behnam
The Israelization of the Middle East Quagmire in the US Media
Anica Niepraschk
My Coal Childhood: Lessons From Germany’s Mine Pit Lakes
Dean Baker
Trump’s Plot to Kill Obamacare
Binoy Kampmark
Reviving the Cult of Princess Diana
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
Tunisia’s Incomplete Revolution
August 01, 2017
Eric Cheyfitz
A “Better Deal” for American Workers?
George Barbarie
What Resistance?
W. T. Whitney
How U.S. Capitalism Opened the Door to Racial Oppression
George Wuerthner
The Wolf Killers Wore Green
Richard Hardigan
Brutality of Israeli Regime on Full Display in Video
Mike Whitney
Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?
David Mattson
The Late Great Whitebark Pine
Martin Halpern
A Unity Program for a Majority Coalition
Medea Benjamin
Urgent Warning: Time to Hit the Reset Button on U.S.-Korean Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Fanciful Terrors: Bomb Plots and Australian Airport Security
Oscar Gonzalez
Race, Class and Privilege at Columbia University
Pauline Murphy
1937: Two Weeks in Spain, Two Irish Casualties
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela on the Cuban Road
July 31, 2017
Paul Cantor
To Deport or Not to Deport
Jaime Dixon
Consumerism and Equality
Susan Babbitt
Authoritarianism Already Smothers Freedom: It is Not the Issue in Venezuela
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU