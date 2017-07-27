Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 27, 2017

Because the Night Belonged to Us in St. Petersburg (Florida)

by

by

On July 18, 2017 during the St. Petersburg Mayoral Debate, Mayoral Candidate, Paul Congemi, said something that proved what a white nationalist asshole he is and it also made international headlines.

If you have not seen the video you can find it here.  Congemi told Mayoral Candidate, Jesse Nevel of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement that is campaigning on Unity Through Reparations for the African American Community, that his people and their movement should go back to Africa since they already received their reparations by Barack Obama becoming President.  Here’s the thing… Jesse Nevel is white, no one in the movement was born in Africa, and many people in the movement are white.

This was the drunk racist Uncle saying what every other white candidate was thinking in that room including current Mayor Rick Kriseman.  You can see Kriseman in the video next to Congemi smirking while Congemi goes on his racist rant.

What’s more concerning is Rick Kriseman and previous Mayor (that’s running again) Rick Baker’s policy’s reflect Congemi’s ideology.  The south side of St. Petersburg which is a shrinking stronghold of the African American community and is getting pushed out via gentrification by Baker and Kriseman.

This is the backdrop for the St. Pete Rally For Justice & Reparations that was held on the evening of July 25, 2017.  While this event was taking place another elitest exclusive event was taking place.

The other event was a televised debate held by Bay News 9 and the Tampa Times between Rick Kriseman and Rick Baker in which The Rick’s stood toe to toe and debated which Rick could whiten up and wealthy up the city better.  So in other words it was a debate about which Rick could be the bigger prick.

What makes this debate so corrupt was Jesse Nevel and his counterpart Eritha “Akile” Cainon, the Uhuru Candidate running for the District 6 seat, were not allowed into the debate and that even includes anyone in the Uhuru Solidarity Movement.  Originally, the debate tickets were being sold on a first-come, first served basis.  But Nevel, Cainon, and all their supporters were the first in line for tickets, it was at this point it was decided tickets would only be sold to Kriseman and Baker supporters on an invitation only basis by the Tampa Bay Times and Bay News 9.

As I stood with the Uhuru Solidarity Movement tonight I felt a sense of pride.  So many times we read what is wrong with the world and how the elite of our species are destroying it, how it is oppressing communities of color on the hour, every hour.  This news can drag us down and drag us into a depression.  It can make us lose our faith in humanity.

We must find movements that make us unite and talk to one another.  This movement has restored my faith in human beings again, it’s something I so desperately needed.  But this comes on the heels of desperation to save the black community in St. Petersburg.

During the rally Uhuru Chairman, Omali Yeshitela, spoke about this desperation.  He confirmed that if Jesse Nevel and Eritha “Akile” Cainon do not win their elections the black community could vanish in St. Petersburg in two to three years.

I do not know what the future holds, but I know this movement is different, it’s special, and it’s winning.  This people’s movement will never stop.  This movement carries with it the moral imperative to support the homeless, the poor, the working class, and the black community.  We all must take on this moral imperative.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rob Seimetz

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

July 27, 2017
Rob Seimetz
Because the Night Belonged to Us in St. Petersburg (Florida)
Paul Cantor
Momentum Not Mojo
Patrick Walker
In Defense of Caitlin Johnstone (Part Two)
July 26, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Policing for Profit: Jeff Sessions & Co.’s Thinly Veiled Plot to Rob Us Blind
Pete Dolack
Trump’s Re-Negotiation Proposal Will Make NAFTA Worse
George Capaccio
“Beauty of Our Weapons” in the War on Yemen
Ramzy Baroud
Fear and Trepidation in Tel Aviv: Is Israel Losing the Syrian War?
John McMurtry
Brexit Counter-Revolution Still in Motion
Ted Rall
The Democrats Are A Lost Cause
Tom Gill
Is Macron Already Faltering?
Ed Kemmick
Empty Charges Erode Trust in Montana Elections
Rev. William Alberts
Fake News? Or Fake Faith?
James Heddle
The Ethics and Politics of Nuclear Waste are Being Tested in Southern California
Binoy Kampmark
Slaying in Minneapolis: Justine Damond, Shooting Cultures and Race
Jeff Berg
Jonesing for Real Change
Jesse Jackson
The ‘Voter Fraud’ Commission Itself is Fraudulent
July 25, 2017
Paul Street
A Suggestion for Bernie: On Crimes Detectable and Not
David W. Pear
Venezuela on the Edge of Civil War
John Grant
Uruguay Tells US Drug War to Take a Hike
Charles Pierson
Like Climate Change? You’ll Love the Langevin Amendment
Linda Ford
Feminism Co-opted
Andrew Stewart
Any Regrets About Not Supporting Clinton Last Summer?
Aidan O'Brien
Painting the Irish Titanic Pink
Rob Seimetz
Attitudes Towards Pets vs Attitudes Towards the Natural World
Medea Benjamin
A Global Movement to Confront Drone Warfare
Norman Solomon
When Barbara Lee Doesn’t Speak for Me
William Hawes
What Divides America From the World (and Each Other)
Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity
Was the “Russian Hack” an Inside Job?
Chandra Muzaffar
The Bilateral Relationship that Matters
Binoy Kampmark
John McCain: Cancer as Combatant
July 24, 2017
Patrick Cockburn
A Shameful Silence: Where is the Outrage Over the Slaughter of Civilians in Mosul?
Robert Hunziker
Extremely Nasty Climate Wake-Up
Ron Jacobs
Dylan and Woody: Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad
Dan Glazebrook
Quantitative Easing: the Most Opaque Transfer of Wealth in History
Ellen Brown
Saving Illinois: Getting More Bang for the State’s Bucks
Richard Hardigan
The Media is Misleading the Public on the Al-Asqa Mosque Situation
Matthew Stevenson
Travels in Trump’s America: Memphis, Little Rock, Fayetteville and Bentonville
Ruth Fowler
Fire at Grenfell
Ezra Kronfeld
The Rights of Sex Workers: Where is the Movement to Legalize Prostitution
Mark Weisbrot
What Venezuela Needs: Negotiation Not Regime Change
Binoy Kampmark
From Spicy to the Mooch: A Farewell to Sean Spicer
Wim Laven
Progress Report, Donald Trump: Failing
Weekend Edition
July 21, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Kevin Zeese
Green Party Growing Pains; Our Own Crisis of Democracy
Jeffrey St. Clair
Red State, Blue State; Green State, Deep State
Paul Street
“Inclusive Capitalism,” Nancy Pelosi, and the Dying Planet
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU