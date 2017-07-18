Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 18, 2017

Being Too Much

by

by

Some people are just too much, as the story goes. Or too “extra,” in the parlance of today’s youth. That is, they are more than the status quo can take. They challenge the norms, they are unapologetic, and instead of rejecting it, as is often expected, they remain fiercely committed to their difference. Instead of embracing this attitude, we ridicule and we reject people who are too much. But isn’t it precisely those over-the-top people, those creative innovators, those “unruly” people, people, that are most needed in our world today? Instead, we minimize, dismiss, and marginalize those who don’t fit nicely into our binary definitions of whatever the issue may be. Not skinny? You’re too fat. Too thin? You’re anorexic. Too optimistic? You’re naïve. Too somber? You must be clinically depressed. Ask for what you want? Too pushy. Don’t ask? Not assertive enough.

While this binary-thinking problem afflicts the U.S. as a whole, it is perhaps most acutely on display when we talk about gender.  Women who embrace their sexuality are too slutty. Women who refuse to succumb to prescribed notions for post-40s dress are too old. Women who lead are bossy.  During the 2016 presidential campaign (and through all of her previous campaigns), Hillary Clinton was repeatedly described as “shrill” whenever she got animated about a topic. Yet male candidates often talk loudly (and, as Donald Trump demonstrated during the debates) and over female candidates, this pejorative is not used to describe them.

And before I am accused of some radical man-hating agenda, I completely acknowledge that women are part of the problem. Writing in Forbes in April 2012, Jenna Goudreau notes how women also find others who are too much to be intimidating. Women who happen to be attractive and also have a successful career and personal life are often persona non grata with other women. Popular culture contributes to this notion that if women with children happen to be successful in any realm outside of motherhood, they are instantly less likeable unless they are that rare breed of super-palatable celebrity moms, like Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba. The message is clear: Tone it down, don’t push too much, don’t achieve too much…don’t be too much.

The problem goes beyond a simple narrowness of identity. Rather, this view that anyone who is more than me is too be disregarded or reviled limits much-needed social change. As Anne Helen Peterson wrote in her book Too fat, too slutty, too loud, these unruly people are the ones who help chip away at antiquated notions of femininity and masculinity.  They challenge stereotypes and shatter glass ceilings. It is not people who play it safe who will be our leaders but those who take risks and persevere through pushbacks.

So, what if instead of making fun of the unruly people who are too-this or too-that, we asked what it is about our culture that bothers us so much about someone who smashes the either/or categorizations? What if we taught our kids that not only are people different from one another in terms of looks, interests, and abilities, but that success looks different for everyone? In fact, what if we encouraged (no, really, not just in half-hearted, “be all you can be” mantras) all people to go for it? To pursue with passion what excites them? To wear what pleases them? To use their bodies as they desire?

That’s the kind of world I’m up for.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Finley

Laura Finley, Ph.D., teaches in the Barry University Department of Sociology & Criminology and is syndicated by PeaceVoice.

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

July 18, 2017
James Bovard
Obama’s AWOL Anti-War Protesters
Gary Leupp
CNN: “Russia is an Adversary, Ukraine is Not.”
John Carroll Md
Cold Hands Don’t Need Narcotics
Derrick Jensen
Endangered Species Don’t Need an Ark – They Need a Living Planet!
Kenneth Surin
Brief Impressions of the Canadian Conjucture
Arturo Lopez-Levy
Trump’s Cuba Restrictions: a Detour, Not the Future
Russell Mokhiber
State Street Bentley University Business Ethics and Corporate Crime
Ryan Shah
Beware the Radical Center
Laura Finley
Being Too Much
Robert J. Gould
What is Our Experience of our Flawed Democracy?
Taju Tijani
The Burden of Indivisible Nigeria
Guillaume Pitron
China Now Leads in Renewables
Ted Rall
How I Learned Courts are Off-Limits to the 99 Percent
Binoy Kampmark
Militarising Civilian Life: Australia, Policing and Terrorism
July 17, 2017
Gregory Wilpert
Time for the “International Left” to Take a Stand on Venezuela
Gary Leupp
Trump’s Embrace of the Saudi Crown Prince, and a Qatar Nightmare Scenario
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Liu Xiaobo: the West’s Model Chinese
Terry Simons
Why I Did Not Go to Vietnam
Jim Green
Nuclear Power’s Annus Horribilus
Lawrence Davidson
A Culture War Against Tolerance
Ray McGovern
The Moral Corrosion of Drone Warfare
Michael Brenner
Macron: the Sun President?
Tracy McLellan
On the Ascencion to the Throne of Obama
Dean Baker
ObamaCare is Only “Exploding” in the Red States
Lawrence Wittner
How Much is a Boss Worth?
Susan Babbitt
The Bell Tolls, or Should, for Ana Belén Montes
Martin Billheimer
On ‘Ubu the King’, Performed by Rough House Theater, Chicago 2016-17
John Giarratana
Two Pounds of Baloney in a One Pound Bag
Weekend Edition
July 14, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Russia Trumps Ecocide at the Petroleum Broadcasting System
Jason Hirthler
Piety and Proscription in the MSM: Noble Imperialists and Dirty Dissidents
Luciana Bohne
Yemen: The War That Isn’t Happening Even as It’s Happening
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Idiot’s Tale: Signifying What, Exactly?
Pete Dolack
The Cost of Not Having Single Payer: $1.4 Trillion Per Year
Rob Urie
The Return of Liberal Class Warfare
Andrew Levine
RussiaGate
Robert Hunziker
Uninhabitable Earth?
Howard Lisnoff
Torture in the Service of the Nation
Brian Cloughley
Sending Messages to Russia
David Rosen
Trump and the Commodity of Self
Pepe Escobar
The New Silk Road Will Go Through Syria
John Davis
Common Sense – Now!
Joseph Natoli
Our House of Cards
Richard Hardigan
Israel Once Again Reveals Its Disdain for Freedom of the Press
Robert Fisk
Torture, Brutality and Police Crime in Erdogan’s Turkey
Paresh Soni
Fidel Castro’s African Legacy
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU