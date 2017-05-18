Fearless Muckraking
May 18, 2017

Temple of the Dog – Say Hello 2 Heaven (RIP Chris Cornell)

May 18, 2017
Jim Kavanagh
Fast and Furious: Now They’re Really Gunning for Trump
Joshua Frank
Hanford is Ripe for a Radioactive Explosion
Melvin Goodman
The Wrong Way to Share Intelligence
Gregory D. Foster
Memorandum to Elliott Richardson
Ellen Brown
If China Can Fund Infrastructure With Its Own Credit, So Can We
Ralph Nader
Schooling for Myths and Powerlessness
Ramzy Baroud
Jewish Nation-State Bill: Israel’s Precarious Identity is Palestine’s Nightmare
Yoav Litvin
Collective Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder – Jews, Apartheid and Oppression
Medea Benjamin
10 Reasons Trump Should Not Strengthen U.S.-Saudi Ties
Kim C. Domenico
The Death of Liberalism and the Rebirth of Anarchism
David Macaray
The Emperor’s New Weirdness
Geoff Dutton
Channeling Molly
Daniel Martin
Gatekeepers and Starting Points
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Declassified
Stu Harrison
The Battle for Bulacan
May 17, 2017
Rob Hager
Trump in Comey’s China Shop
Patrick Cockburn
The Two Most Dangerous Men in the World: Trump and Crown Prince Salman
CJ Hopkins
Invasion of the Putin-Nazis
Dave Lindorff
Chasing Red Squirrels in DC
John V. Walsh
The Fog of Cold War
Thomas Knapp
Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens
Robert Fisk
After Middle Eastern Wars End, the Medical Wars Begin
Ted Rall
Security Is Ruining the Internet
Pepe Escobar
China Widens its Silk Road to the World
Andrew Stewart
Is Trump Gaslighting Paul Ryan on Health Care Through the Press?
David Swanson
American/Russian Vladimir Posner on the State of Journalism
Binoy Kampmark
Fantasies of Worth: Macron’s French Mission
Jesse Jackson
The Lie About Voter Fraud is the Real Fraud
Jerome L. Schulman, M.D.
Diagnostic Conclusions
Norman Richmond
Malcolm X in the 21st Century
May 16, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Hate as a Rational Political Category
Melvin Goodman
The Need for Whistleblowers
John Davis
America in 3-D
Robert Hunziker
The Great Acceleration and Obliteration
Robert Fisk
When the War is Over Can Syria be Repaired?
Jonathan Cook
Israel Tutors Children in Fear and Loathing
Lawrence Carter – Joe Sandler-Clarke
Gutting the National Monuments: How Trump’s Plan Could Open 2.7 Million Acres to Coal, Oil and Gas Extraction
Hugh Iglarsh
Punchlines and Glamour: A Face in the Crowd Revisited
Clancy Sigal
J. Edgar Hoover: the Man Who Never Dies
Binoy Kampmark
The World For Ransom: the Effects of Wannacry
Steve Ongerth
Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy: an Organizing Proposal
Deborah James
Twelve Reasons to Oppose Rules on Digital Commerce in the WTO
May 15, 2017
John Steppling
The Magic Liberal
Patrick Cockburn
As Trump Cozies Up to Saudi Arabia, War With Iran Becomes More Likely
Andy Thayer
The LGBTQ Movement is an Intersectional Fail
