Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 18, 2017

Jewish Nation-State Bill: Israel’s Precarious Identity is Palestine’s Nightmare

by

by

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) has hurriedly passed a new bill that defines Israel as the “national home of the Jewish people.” Although the association between Jewishness and Israel goes back to the foundation of the state, the new law also carries clear discriminatory elements that target the country’s Arab communities, numbering nearly two million people.

The ‘Jewish Nation-State Bill’ is the latest concoction of Israel’s rightwing Zionist Jewish parties, which have dominated Israeli politics for years. With the Israeli ‘Left’ rendered irrelevant, or has itself moved to the right, the rightwing elements of Israel are now the supreme rulers of that country.

By strict definition, Israel is, at best, an inadequate ‘democracy’ or a democracy for Jews only, although it has promoted itself for decades as the ‘Middle East’s only democracy’. Like other Middle Eastern governments, Israel uses all the right sounding words and phrases, but its political system is neither fair nor representative of all citizens regardless of race, ethnicity or religion.

In some way, Israel behaves as if Palestinian Arabs – Christian or Muslim – do not exist. Whether citizens of Israel or the occupied Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank or besieged Gaza, they are all, to varied degrees, invisible to Israel’s political system.

While so-called Israeli Arabs enjoy a semblance of rights – a fact that is often underscored by Israel as a proof of its democratic credentials – millions of occupied Palestinians exist completely outside the system. The only rules that applies to them are the rules of war and guidelines set by military courts and carried out by occupation soldiers.

But nearly a fifth of Israel’s own population – native Palestinians – are subjected to an array of discriminatory laws that collectively render their fundamental human and political rights devoid of substance. ‘Adalah’, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, has established a database of new and proposed bills at the Knesset that discriminate against Palestinians and privilege the Jewish citizens of Israel. They are many.

Reporting in ‘Al Jazeera’, Jonathan Cook explained the nature of discrimination that will be introduced once the Jewish Nation-State Bill becomes law. “Among its provisions, the legislation revokes the status of Arabic as an official language,” he wrote.

Once the bill is enacted into law, which Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to achieve in the course of 60 days, the legislation will increase “the powers of so-called ‘admissions committees’ that block Palestinian citizens from living in hundreds of communities that control most of Israel’s land.”

In fact, none of this is entirely new. Israel was established as a state for the Jews, regardless of their birthplace and current residence, following the destruction of Palestine and the ethnic cleansing of its population.

Palestinians are still reeling under that very Nakba – or ‘Catastrophe’ – that had befallen their ancestors in 1948. When Israel was established, over 500 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed, and the Arab, Muslim and Christian identity of that country was violently gutted out, to be replaced by a Jewish one.

The proposed law is but one of numerous such attempts, using ‘democracy’ as a vehicle to perfect the marginalization of Palestinians.

Israel never had a constitution, but a set of Basic Laws. It opted not to have a constitution because such a document requires a clear definition of the country’s borders. An expansionist state since birth, Israel has postponed the question of borders to a later date.

The Basic Laws have also defined Israel as a Jewish state. For 70 years, various Israeli governments from the Right, Left and Center, used such definitions to discriminate against Palestinian Arabs, denying them access to most of the country’s land, to live in certain communities or politically organize in any way that may be deemed perilous to the Jewish identity of Israel. Those who refused to comply were treated as fifth column and traitors. In fact, Palestinian Arab citizens have always been treated as third class citizens.

However, the clustering of Israel’s Right in recent years, the rise of the ultranationalist parties and the further religionization of the country’s identity has pushed the scale of discrimination against the Palestinian community in Israel to an all-time high.

Last July, a majority in the Knesset voted in favor of a bill that, in principle, could expel members of Knesset whose views are judged as contrary to those of the majority.

“This law presents a most grave danger to one of the most basic civil rights in a democratic society – the right to vote and the right to be elected,” ‘Adalah’ said in a statement at the time.

Like previous laws, the ‘expulsion law’ is “intended to expel Arab Knesset members who ‘dare’ to stray beyond the boundaries dictated to them by the Israeli Jewish majority, thus silencing the voice of the Palestinian Arab public.”

Although a religious matter to some, the emphasis on the Jewish identity of Israel was hardly a question of religion, but a matter pertaining to race and ethnicity.

It is a known fact that Theodor Herzel, founding father of Zionism – the ideology upon which Israel was founded – and David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s ‘founding father’ were both ardent atheists.

For them, and other leaders of the early Zionist Movement, Judaism was a vehicle that helped galvanize the collective energy of Jewish communities around the world to ‘return’ to the ‘mother homeland’.

Referring to Ben-Gurion, David Hulme wrote in Vision.org “even in his later years he demonstrated no great sympathy for the elements of traditional Judaism, though he quoted the Bible extensively in his speeches and writings – more than any other Jewish politician then or since.”

Such ethnic and religious jingoism continue to define Israel’s attitude towards Palestinians. However, a new breed of purely religious Zionists has morphed in recent years to replace Ben-Gurion’s national Zionism which used religion to merely achieve its political aims.

Israel’s new Zionist is determined to achieve complete dominance over Palestinian Arabs.

The Jewish Nation-State Bill is particularly dangerous for it crosses all previous lines. Masked as a renewed emphasis on Israel’s Jewishness, the law will push the country’s minorities further into a corner.

The law will further officiate racism in Israel and cement a growing Apartheid system.

Yet Netanyahu insists that “there is no contradiction at all between this bill and equal rights for all citizens of Israel.”

Israel’s odd definition of democracy and relentless attempts to reconcile between democracy and racial discrimination, however, is rarely challenged among its American and European allies.

Palestinians, on the other hand, are bearing the brunt of racism more than ever before, for Israel’s Jewish dream has become their never-ending nightmare.

Join the debate on Facebook

Dr. Ramzy Baroud has been writing about the Middle East for over 20 years. He is an internationally-syndicated columnist, a media consultant, an author of several books and the founder of PalestineChronicle.com. His latest book is My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story (Pluto Press, London). His website is: ramzybaroud.net

More articles by:Ramzy Baroud

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 18, 2017
Jim Kavanagh
Fast and Furious: Now They’re Really Gunning for Trump
Joshua Frank
Hanford is Ripe for a Radioactive Explosion
Melvin Goodman
The Wrong Way to Share Intelligence
Gregory D. Foster
Memorandum to Elliott Richardson
Ellen Brown
If China Can Fund Infrastructure With Its Own Credit, So Can We
Ralph Nader
Schooling for Myths and Powerlessness
Ramzy Baroud
Jewish Nation-State Bill: Israel’s Precarious Identity is Palestine’s Nightmare
Yoav Litvin
Collective Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder – Jews, Apartheid and Oppression
Medea Benjamin
10 Reasons Trump Should Not Strengthen U.S.-Saudi Ties
Kim C. Domenico
The Death of Liberalism and the Rebirth of Anarchism
David Macaray
The Emperor’s New Weirdness
Geoff Dutton
Channeling Molly
Daniel Martin
Gatekeepers and Starting Points
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Declassified
Stu Harrison
The Battle for Bulacan
May 17, 2017
Rob Hager
Trump in Comey’s China Shop
Patrick Cockburn
The Two Most Dangerous Men in the World: Trump and Crown Prince Salman
CJ Hopkins
Invasion of the Putin-Nazis
Dave Lindorff
Chasing Red Squirrels in DC
John V. Walsh
The Fog of Cold War
Thomas Knapp
Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens
Robert Fisk
After Middle Eastern Wars End, the Medical Wars Begin
Ted Rall
Security Is Ruining the Internet
Pepe Escobar
China Widens its Silk Road to the World
Andrew Stewart
Is Trump Gaslighting Paul Ryan on Health Care Through the Press?
David Swanson
American/Russian Vladimir Posner on the State of Journalism
Binoy Kampmark
Fantasies of Worth: Macron’s French Mission
Jesse Jackson
The Lie About Voter Fraud is the Real Fraud
Jerome L. Schulman, M.D.
Diagnostic Conclusions
Norman Richmond
Malcolm X in the 21st Century
May 16, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Hate as a Rational Political Category
Melvin Goodman
The Need for Whistleblowers
John Davis
America in 3-D
Robert Hunziker
The Great Acceleration and Obliteration
Robert Fisk
When the War is Over Can Syria be Repaired?
Jonathan Cook
Israel Tutors Children in Fear and Loathing
Lawrence Carter – Joe Sandler-Clarke
Gutting the National Monuments: How Trump’s Plan Could Open 2.7 Million Acres to Coal, Oil and Gas Extraction
Hugh Iglarsh
Punchlines and Glamour: A Face in the Crowd Revisited
Clancy Sigal
J. Edgar Hoover: the Man Who Never Dies
Binoy Kampmark
The World For Ransom: the Effects of Wannacry
Steve Ongerth
Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy: an Organizing Proposal
Deborah James
Twelve Reasons to Oppose Rules on Digital Commerce in the WTO
May 15, 2017
John Steppling
The Magic Liberal
Patrick Cockburn
As Trump Cozies Up to Saudi Arabia, War With Iran Becomes More Likely
Andy Thayer
The LGBTQ Movement is an Intersectional Fail
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU