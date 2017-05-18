Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 18, 2017

Hanford is Ripe for a Radioactive Explosion

by

by

Photo by No Nukes NW | CC BY 2.0

Last week, an underground tunnel storing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear facility in Washington state collapsed, leaving a gaping 400 square foot hole. The tunnel, made up of dirt and wood, finally gave in.

How surprising was the accident, which forced thousands of workers to find safety? Not very, according to a report uncovered by the Seattle-based advocacy group Hanford Challenge.

In 1991, Westinghouse Hanford Company requested Los Alamos Technical Associates, Inc. (LATA) to evaluate the structural integrity of PUREX Storage Tunnel #1, where the collapse occurred. While the 1991 study of the tunnel indicated a low probability of any degradation of the pressure-treated timber in the tunnel, the report noted that the “only structural degradation that is occurring is due to the continued exposure of the timbers to the high gamma radiation field in the tunnel.”

While the report noted the effect of this exposure was minor at the time, the strength of the timber walls in a 1980 evaluation was only 65.4% of its original strength. The study recommended that another test be conducted in 2001 by the United States Forest Product Laboratory to check the integrity of the tunnel’s wood beams.

There’s no evidence any further tests were carried out in 2001, or any other time since the 1991 recommendation. The United States Forest Product Laboratory and Department of Energy (DOE) did not respond to several requests for comment.

“How can waste be left in a tunnel? Whose idea was that?” asks Rod Ewing, a Stanford University nuclear security researcher. “I’ve been to Hanford many, many times for conferences and things like that, and I don’t recall anyone saying that there was waste in tunnels underground. I can’t imagine why that would be the case.”

The Department of Energy said there were no signs of a radioactive release and opted to fill the hole with 50 truckloads of dirt and a plastic cover.

While this seems like a short-term fix to a serious problem, the question remains, will this stop more collapses that could have far more dangerous impacts? According to Doug Shoop, manager of the Department of Energy Richland Operations Office, the answer is no.

“There is potential for more collapse,” says Shoop.

“One of the main problems at Hanford is that DOE is understaffed and overtasked,” Dr. Donald Alexander, a high-level DOE physical chemist working at Hanford, told me. “As such, we cannot conduct in-depth reviews of each of the individual systems in the facilities. Therefore there is a high likelihood that several systems will be found to be inoperable or not perform to expectations.”

Dr. Alexander says that Hanford could see an event comparable to the 1957 explosion, known as the Kyshtym disaster, at Russia’s Mayak nuclear facility. Kyshtym is considered the world’s third largest nuclear disaster after Chernobyl and Fukushima. Considered Hanford’s”sister-facility,” Mayak also produced plutonium for nuclear bombs. At least 22 villages and 10,000 people were forced to evacuate when Mayak blew. According to one estimate by the Soviet Health Ministry in Chelyabinsk, the ultimate death toll caused by the Mayak explosion was 8,015 people over a 32 year period.

Hanford has total of 177 underground storage waste tanks, of which there are 149 that are single-shelled and considered leak-prone by the EPA.

“In the extreme,” says Dr. Alexander, “another Mayak-scale incident” could occur at Hanford.

Poor oversight and a culture of cutting-corners could well lead to a deadly explosion like the one feared by Dr. Alexander.

So, what’s the big deal?

Just another aging nuclear facility on the brink of disaster.

Join the debate on Facebook

JOSHUA FRANK is managing editor of CounterPunch. His most recent book is Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, co-edited with Jeffrey St. Clair and published by AK Press. He can be reached at joshua@counterpunch.org. You can troll him on Twitter @joshua__frank

More articles by:Joshua Frank

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 18, 2017
Jim Kavanagh
Fast and Furious: Now They’re Really Gunning for Trump
Joshua Frank
Hanford is Ripe for a Radioactive Explosion
Melvin Goodman
The Wrong Way to Share Intelligence
Gregory D. Foster
Memorandum to Elliott Richardson
Ellen Brown
If China Can Fund Infrastructure With Its Own Credit, So Can We
Ralph Nader
Schooling for Myths and Powerlessness
Ramzy Baroud
Jewish Nation-State Bill: Israel’s Precarious Identity is Palestine’s Nightmare
Yoav Litvin
Collective Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder – Jews, Apartheid and Oppression
Medea Benjamin
10 Reasons Trump Should Not Strengthen U.S.-Saudi Ties
Kim C. Domenico
The Death of Liberalism and the Rebirth of Anarchism
David Macaray
The Emperor’s New Weirdness
Geoff Dutton
Channeling Molly
Daniel Martin
Gatekeepers and Starting Points
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Declassified
Stu Harrison
The Battle for Bulacan
May 17, 2017
Rob Hager
Trump in Comey’s China Shop
Patrick Cockburn
The Two Most Dangerous Men in the World: Trump and Crown Prince Salman
CJ Hopkins
Invasion of the Putin-Nazis
Dave Lindorff
Chasing Red Squirrels in DC
John V. Walsh
The Fog of Cold War
Thomas Knapp
Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens
Robert Fisk
After Middle Eastern Wars End, the Medical Wars Begin
Ted Rall
Security Is Ruining the Internet
Pepe Escobar
China Widens its Silk Road to the World
Andrew Stewart
Is Trump Gaslighting Paul Ryan on Health Care Through the Press?
David Swanson
American/Russian Vladimir Posner on the State of Journalism
Binoy Kampmark
Fantasies of Worth: Macron’s French Mission
Jesse Jackson
The Lie About Voter Fraud is the Real Fraud
Jerome L. Schulman, M.D.
Diagnostic Conclusions
Norman Richmond
Malcolm X in the 21st Century
May 16, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Hate as a Rational Political Category
Melvin Goodman
The Need for Whistleblowers
John Davis
America in 3-D
Robert Hunziker
The Great Acceleration and Obliteration
Robert Fisk
When the War is Over Can Syria be Repaired?
Jonathan Cook
Israel Tutors Children in Fear and Loathing
Lawrence Carter – Joe Sandler-Clarke
Gutting the National Monuments: How Trump’s Plan Could Open 2.7 Million Acres to Coal, Oil and Gas Extraction
Hugh Iglarsh
Punchlines and Glamour: A Face in the Crowd Revisited
Clancy Sigal
J. Edgar Hoover: the Man Who Never Dies
Binoy Kampmark
The World For Ransom: the Effects of Wannacry
Steve Ongerth
Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy: an Organizing Proposal
Deborah James
Twelve Reasons to Oppose Rules on Digital Commerce in the WTO
May 15, 2017
John Steppling
The Magic Liberal
Patrick Cockburn
As Trump Cozies Up to Saudi Arabia, War With Iran Becomes More Likely
Andy Thayer
The LGBTQ Movement is an Intersectional Fail
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU