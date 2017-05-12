Fearless Muckraking
May 12, 2017

On the Jefferson Davis Presidential Library

Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s retirement home is called Beauvoir and it’s on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where it is operated as a tourist attraction, including the “Jefferson Davis Presidential Library.” Beauvoir and the library were heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina. The  Federal Emergency Management Agency paid four million dollars to repair Beauvoir and an additional ten million dollars to construct a new library to honor America’s largest Civil War slaveholder.

Meanwhile, thousands of refugees were forced out of New Orleans and the rest of the Gulf Coast to wander the country in search of survival.

This is the country you live in.

