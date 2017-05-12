Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 12, 2017

American Justice Now Seems Like a Joke

by

by

Heard any good jokes lately? Desiree Fairooz did. But laughing at it got her thrown in jail.

That’s right: Fairooz was just convicted for laughing during the confirmation hearing of now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January 2017. She’d attended the hearing, in her own words, to “oppose his ascent to the most powerful law enforcement position in the country.”

From his vote against the 2013 renewal of the Violence Against Women Act to his openly hostile rhetoric towards immigrants, Sessions’ record is spattered with examples of efforts to discriminate against marginalized groups.

So, when Senator Richard Shelby began his line of questioning by praising Sessions for his “extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law,” Fairooz did what anyone who’s just heard a joke would do: She laughed.

Fairooz was then ejected from the hearing room by Capitol Hill police, then jailed and processed. Stunningly, she was convicted of two counts of unlawful conduct on Capitol grounds. She faces a year in prison with the possibility of additional fines and community service as well.

Desiree Fairooz was right to laugh at the misplaced praise heaped upon Sessions. The former Alabama senator’s civil rights record is laughable.

For proof, look no further than the decision from the Sessions-directed Department of Justice to forgo prosecuting the two police officers responsible for the death of Alton Sterling, an unarmed black man in Baton Rouge whom the officers pinned to the ground and shot to death last year.

In the entirely false dichotomy between defending police officers and pursuing justice for the victims of police violence, Sessions has maintained no illusions about which side he falls on.

As a senator, Sessions participated in a hearing provocatively titled “The War on Police,” in which he chided the Obama administration for investigating police misconduct. Sessions disdained such investigations as indicative of “an agenda that’s been a troubling issue for a number of years.”

As attorney general, Sessions announced in April that his Department of Justice would review all reform agreements the Obama administration made with local departments. He’d previously disparaged those civil rights reforms as “dangerous” for their tendency to “undermine respect for our police officers.”

That decision signals that Sessions not only intends to undermine existing reforms, but that he’s taken the first steps to make good on his professed interest in doing away with them altogether.

Now, it seems that the attorney general’s conception of “respect” for law enforcement extends to empowering officers to commit violence with impunity as well. By not prosecuting the officers who killed Sterling, he’s sending a powerful message: Victims of police violence have no advocate in the Department of Justice.

At best, the department now makes excuses for police misconduct. At worst, it seemingly encourages it.

Alton Sterling didn’t end up pinned on his back of his own volition. Nor did he fire the stream of bullets that ultimately ended his life. Sterling was wrestled to the ground and shot to death by a police officer for being a black man at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Alton Sterling didn’t deserve to die — and he didn’t deserve to have his memory vandalized by this further injustice offered by the Department of Justice.

The American justice apparatus has revealed that it’s more willing to prosecute laughter than murder. So, the next time Sessions attempts to tout his civil rights record, do what Desiree Fairooz did: laugh and resist.

Distributed by Other Words.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ebony Slaughter-Johnson

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
May 12, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Comeytose in Washington
Paul Street
The Audacity of Sleaze: Profiles in Corruption
Anthony DiMaggio
From Bad to Worse: Forecasting the Effects of Republican Health Care Reform
Howard Lisnoff
Comey: a New Hero of the Left?
Andrew Levine
Deplorability Now
Mike Whitney
The Russian Hacking Fiasco
Vijay Prashad
The Demise of Diplomacy
Rob Hager
The Comey Non-Crisis
Ron Jacobs
McMaster’s Civilized War for Civilization
Robert Joseph Mastronardi
How the Sanders Phenomenon Unleashed a Socialist Movement
Elizabeth Wirtz – Mark Schuller
French Election a Step for Justice for Refugees, But Entrenched Inequalities Remain
Daniel Read
No Guarantees: Theresa May’s “Snap Election” Ploy Cannot Hide a Shameful Legacy
Ralph Nader
The Losing Warfare State
Christopher Ketcham – Travis Kelly
The Cloud Panopticon: Google, Cloud Computing and the Surveillance-Industrial-Complex
Justin Mikulka - Steve Horn
Secretly Approved in Alaska, Will LNG Trains Soon Appear in Rest of US?
Jacob Dorman
Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From the University of Kansas
David Rosen
The Sexual State of the Nation: Less Sex, Higher Anxiety
Ramzy Baroud
New Charter: Should Hamas Rewrite the Past?
Brian Cloughley
Surging Corruption in Afghanistan
Pete Dolack
When Housing is a Commodity Instead of a Human Right
Pepe Escobar
The Decline of the West Revisited
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
American Justice Now Seems Like a Joke
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s Coming War on Cancer Patients
Jill Richardson
The Coming Crisis for the World’s Farmers
Musa Al-Gharbi
Why Trump Could Win in 2020
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
Black People and the Legacy of Barack Obama
Dean Baker
The Democrats and the Deficit
Peter Koenig
Review: Michael Hudson’s “‘J’ is for Junk Economics”
Robert Fantina
Tulsi Gabbard: the New Democratic ‘Savior’
Michael Barker
Malcolm X and the Perils of Philanthropy
Andre Vltchek
Lebanon: Hedonism and War
Patrick Bond
At the World Economic Forum-Africa, Germany Pitched a Dubious New G20 Corporate Strategy
Joseph Natoli
What the Present Reveals: Possibilities
John Grant
US Values, Moral Accommodation and Remembering Vietnam
Jack Random
The Meaning of Mendacity
Robert Koehler
‘Classified’ America
Kevin Proescholdt
Mountain Bikers Seek to Gut Wilderness Act
Sarah Anderson
If Washington Won’t Rein in Corporate Greed, Your State Just Might
Missy Comley Beattie
History’s Actors
Binoy Kampmark
Blasphemy as Weapon: Undermining Ahok
Lee Ballinger
On the Jefferson Davis Presidential Library
Louis Proyect
Andrzej Wajda, Art and the Struggle for Freedom
Charles R. Larson
Review: Ivanka Trump’s “Women Who Work”
David Yearsley
Ryan Rocks
May 11, 2017
Sam Husseini
In Search of an Empire Without an Emperor: Dynamics Behind the Comey Firing
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU