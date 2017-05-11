Double Standards R Us

by

After being vilified as a Satan by neo-liberals for allegedly costing their anointed one the election – this was before Putin was appointed Greater Satan – the former FBI Director is sanctified by neo-liberals as martyr to the cause of justice and democracy. This continues an American tradition born the day European immigrants began making this country great by taking it from its original inhabitants who were foolishly trying to live with nature instead of dominating it for profits.

Immediate comparisons were made to the past Nixon era when a government official said to be getting too close to the truth was dumped and the event was dubbed a “Saturday Night Massacre” by political/media thought and language abusers. This past verbal rape may have helped not having this event called the “Tuesday Night Holocaust”, though potential lawsuits concerning copyright infringement may have also played a role.

Still, a political event almost to be expected from a new regime which doesn’t seem to care or possibly understand how its every act, no matter how stupid, well intentioned, thoughtless or sincere will be treated as potential for doom among our military-prison-industrial complex of employees socialized to care for identity groups, foreigners and pets more thoughtfully than many of their fellow citizens. This, while the political economics of private profit capitalism bring all the world closer to a debacle that could make what was called the Great Depression seem a minor event.

Good people are programmed to accept absolute fictional nonsense as material reality and rise up in arms against things labeled “hard” left – in other places, since even a soft left is still in formation in the USA – and a much larger movement in the rest of the world called a “hard” right. The somewhat “soft” center, advertised as what people of reason and good grooming should support, and maintained by practice of massive military and murderous weaponry to make the bloodiest tyrant of the past weep at the power available to alleged democracies of the present, continues sinking while many it threatens to drown cheer its every victory.

Thus, in France an agent of global capital’s board of governors who supports a continued austerity regime extending the hours and years workers must toil in order to survive is applauded by professional class innocents lead to believe his “hard” right opposition, part and parcel of the same system though representing groups even more powerless than the cheering section, was a threat to their temporary affluence.

Here, in the once ruling but presently fading headquarters of global capital, a seeming “hard” right billionaire was able to win the vote in a corrupt electoral system originated and kept that way for generations to maintain the power and domination of wealth while decent people are taught to believe their ability to rent and incur debt is somehow ownership and democracy.

Since the rich clown assumed the CEO position at Circus Central, contrary to all the dictates of the circus owners, the plan to impeach him began almost immediately. And his continued holding of the office does promise to do the company quicker harm than might have been previously the case, though for the good of the planet the quicker the American disease takes its toll on the least number among our people, the better for the greatest number. But that’s still looking at humanity instead of private profit, and neither Trump nor his enemies see, hear, think or believe anything but that dollar religion, with its priests, rabbis, shamans, gurus, imams, shrinks and other mental workers to keep minds occupied with things egoist or ephemeral in order to stay away from the social and substantial.

So, get ready for more gibberish about Russia in revival of past mental abuse over Communism – are you now or have you ever spoken to a Russian? – and a spectacle to make Trump’s dumb reality TV show fame seem possibly brilliant by comparison to a nation sinking in petroleum, chemical and dog waste while complaining about the stench in Syria, Iran, North Korea and other places which are none of our business.

Especially considering that our business should involve the hundreds of thousands of homeless Americans and millions of American children living in poverty.

In fact, among the polls taken every few seconds to check what Americans are buying, how often they buy it, how many immigrants they employ and how much they hate president Trump, homeless people were asked how they felt about Comey being fired.

The overwhelming response was: who?