Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 10, 2017

Macron, Sanders and Trump: Is the Party Over?

by

by

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. Not only is he the youngest president in French republican history, but he was able to create his own political party – La République En Marche! – to defeat the traditional left and right French power structures. Similar to the success in the U.S. presidential primaries of the independent Bernie Sanders and to some extent Donald Trump in the general election, Macron’s win is further evidence of the decline of historical party organizations.

Political parties are not part of constitutions. They are based on custom more than foundational laws. Their programs evolve; even their names can change. The French UMP (the Union for a Popular Movement) was formed in 2002.  In May 2015, the party was renamed and succeeded by the Republicans. The United States has had many parties that no longer exist – Whigs, Federalist, Progressive, Greenback, Free Soil. In other words, political parties are ephemeral; they rise and fall.

The independent Bernie Sanders was able to win 22 states in the presidential primary against the candidate of the regular Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton. Before running for president, Donald Trump backed Democrats and Republicans.

For a candidate to be on a ballot at the national or local level in the
United States, certain legal criteria must be respected. The same is true in most other countries. Although there may be many splinter parties in a country, each party must show a minimum legal basis to be on the ballot. Each country’s political process has legal requirements.

How to create or maintain a party structure when modern technology de-empasizes institutional structures? How to reconcile legal requirements to be on a ballot in a world of heightened individualism? How to squeeze into a party platform the many desires of party members?

What makes the Macron election so unique, therefore, is that he was able to create a political party in less than three years. He did not merely change a name, such as from UMP to Republican, he was able to create an entirely new entity.

His success indicates a growing fluidity in many democratic processes, but not necessarily beyond the presidential election. While Macron was able to win the presidency, it does not mean that the La République En Marche! Party will be able to govern. The legislative elections coming up in France will show how far the new party will succeed when confronted by the traditional Republicans, Socialists or the Front National. Winning a presidential election does not guarantee that citizens will vote for the candidates of the same party in the legislature, especially if the party has no historical following.

While Donald Trump won the presidential election as a Republican, that party has not shown a willingness to follow him on all legislation. For the moment, he has not been able to unite all Republicans in both chambers to agree on a healthcare bill. Trump won the November 8 election on the Republican ticket, but it was and is obvious that he does not come out of the Party apparatus.

Macron’s party creation was audacious (does that word have a familiar ring to someone else?) and his personal victory most impressive. But his ability to govern will be better evaluated on the basis of the June legislative choices. While his personal victory was decisive, he must have substantial party backing to carry out his program. Being the youngest president elected merits appreciation, but it is not the same as a victory for a new political party. As Robert Redford asks at the end of the movie The Candidate (1972) after winning an election: “What do we do now?”

Macron’s victory, much like Donald Trump’s, is more a personal statement than a party affirmation. Macron and Trump also profited from the weaknesses of their opponents. But more importantly, governing is not running for office; individual triumphs are not party successes and administrating policy programs goes beyond charismatic individuals. Modern technology and individualism work against institutional operationalization. The decline of political parties is only one manifestation of those phenomena.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 10, 2017
Daniel Warner
Macron, Sanders and Trump: Is the Party Over?
Binoy Kampmark
Coral Sea Mythology: Malcolm Turnbull’s Fictions
George Payne
Why Trump Really Won
Bertrand Renouvin
Our Europe on German Time
Jesse Jackson
Death by Tax Cuts: the Republican Health Care Plan
Jon Hochschartner
Animator Recalls Development of Conker’s Bad Fur Day
Nyla Ali Khan
Revisiting and Challenging Historical and Political Narratives
May 09, 2017
John Pilger
The Universal Lesson of East Timor
John Wight
French Elections: Macron’s Pyrrhic Victory
Michael Hudson
Somebody’s Going to Suffer: Greece’s New Austerity Measures
W. T. Whitney
Mothers and Children are Dying: We Need Health Care for All!
Ted Rall
Trump Voters’ Message: We Exist
Jonathan Cook
Syria is the Dam Against More Bloody Chaos
Robert Fisk
Donald of Arabia: Trump in the Middle East
Serge Halimi
The Deep State
Dean Baker
Global Warming Must be Addressed
George Wuerthner
Wilderness Protection Reduces Risk of Wildfires
Hemantha Withanage
The Asian Development Bank Must End Its Lethal Addiction to Coal
Clancy Sigal
The Politics of Nostalgia
May 08, 2017
Richard Falk
Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Daniel Read
History and Hypocrisy: Why the Korean War Matters in the Age of Trump
Jonathan Feldman
Police Shootings, Neoliberal Scarcity Regimes and the Left: Behind the Balch Springs, Texas Murder
Jack Rasmus
France Elects Its Banker
Ron Jacobs
Housing for People, Not for Profit
LINN WASHINGTON - DAVE LINDORFF
An Opening to Challenge Abu-Jamal’s Conviction
Patrick Cockburn
The Great Division: the Return of Nationalism
Paul Bentley
Kalaratri Appears: Indigenous Women Take-Up Arms in India
Kenneth Surin
With Theresa “Goody Two Shoes” May, What You See on TV Won’t be What You Get
Murray Dobbin
As B.C. Election Approaches, Greens Get Cozy With Liberals 
John Feffer
Trade Offs: Why Trump Changed His Position on Trade Policy
Dean Baker
What Trump’s Idea to Break Up the Big Banks Could Mean to Average Americans
Alvaro Huerta
President Trump: the Hustler 2.0
Jack Random
Surviving the Trump Presidency
Susan Babbitt
May Day Marches Against Trump: Confusion or Worse?
Colin Todhunter
A Victory for Theresa May Will See Britain Dragged Further Towards War with Russia
Cesar Chelala
Malawi Memories
Weekend Edition
May 05, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Why Study History?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The End of the Age of Protest
Richard Moser
The Sanders Campaign, Greater Appalachia and Young Workers
Ted Hamilton – Bill Quigley
Do Climate Activists Have a Legal Justification for Civil Disobedience?
Paul Atwood
War and Empire: the American Way of Life
Jason Hirthler
Washington’s Blind Ambition: the Monster in the Mirror
Nick Alexandrov
What Was the Liberal International Order?
Ken Levy
Why the Right is Morally Wrong
Patrick Cockburn
The Fall of Mosul and Raqqa Won’t Spell the End of ISIS
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU