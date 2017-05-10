Fearless Muckraking
May 10, 2017

Hunter S. Thompson on Outlaws

May 10, 2017
Joshua Frank
Hanford’s Nuclear Option
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The Korea Crisis: Beyond the Smoke and Mirrors
Diana Block
No Sanctuary for Palestinian Scholarship
Binoy Kampmark
Chopping James Comey
James Rothenberg
Healthcare: What’s Missing?
Leo Chang
US Hegemony on Korean Peninsula Challenged
Aidan O'Brien
The Extremists Did Win in France
Michael J. Sainato
MSNBC, Joy Reid and the Myth of Compassionate Capitalism
David Macaray
More Bad News for Organized Labor?
Shamus Cooke
The Trump “Resistance” is Slipping Through Our Fingers
Vijay Prashad
Bollywood in the Arab World
Thomas Knapp
Congress Should Just Say No to Trump’s Afghanistan Surge
Daniel Warner
Macron, Sanders and Trump: Is the Party Over?
George Payne
Why Trump Really Won
Bertrand Renouvin
Our Europe on German Time
Jesse Jackson
Death by Tax Cuts: the Republican Health Care Plan
Jon Hochschartner
Animator Recalls Development of Conker’s Bad Fur Day
Nyla Ali Khan
Revisiting and Challenging Historical and Political Narratives
May 09, 2017
John Pilger
The Universal Lesson of East Timor
John Wight
French Elections: Macron’s Pyrrhic Victory
Michael Hudson
Somebody’s Going to Suffer: Greece’s New Austerity Measures
W. T. Whitney
Mothers and Children are Dying: We Need Health Care for All!
Ted Rall
Trump Voters’ Message: We Exist
Jonathan Cook
Syria is the Dam Against More Bloody Chaos
Robert Fisk
Donald of Arabia: Trump in the Middle East
Serge Halimi
The Deep State
Dean Baker
Global Warming Must be Addressed
George Wuerthner
Wilderness Protection Reduces Risk of Wildfires
Hemantha Withanage
The Asian Development Bank Must End Its Lethal Addiction to Coal
Clancy Sigal
The Politics of Nostalgia
May 08, 2017
Richard Falk
Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Daniel Read
History and Hypocrisy: Why the Korean War Matters in the Age of Trump
Jonathan Feldman
Police Shootings, Neoliberal Scarcity Regimes and the Left: Behind the Balch Springs, Texas Murder
Jack Rasmus
France Elects Its Banker
Ron Jacobs
Housing for People, Not for Profit
LINN WASHINGTON - DAVE LINDORFF
An Opening to Challenge Abu-Jamal’s Conviction
Patrick Cockburn
The Great Division: the Return of Nationalism
Paul Bentley
Kalaratri Appears: Indigenous Women Take-Up Arms in India
Kenneth Surin
With Theresa “Goody Two Shoes” May, What You See on TV Won’t be What You Get
Murray Dobbin
As B.C. Election Approaches, Greens Get Cozy With Liberals 
John Feffer
Trade Offs: Why Trump Changed His Position on Trade Policy
Dean Baker
What Trump’s Idea to Break Up the Big Banks Could Mean to Average Americans
Alvaro Huerta
President Trump: the Hustler 2.0
Jack Random
Surviving the Trump Presidency
Susan Babbitt
May Day Marches Against Trump: Confusion or Worse?
