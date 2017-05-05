Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Spring Fund Drive:Keep CounterPunch Afloat!

CounterPunch is a lifeboat of sanity in today’s turbulent political seas. Please make a tax-deductible donation and help us continue to fight Trump and his enablers on both sides of the aisle. Every dollar counts!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 5, 2017

Americans are (Reluctantly) Embarrassed by Their New Political Reality, But It’s Not About Donald Trump

by

by

Americans Are (Reluctantly) Embarrassed by Their New Political Reality, But It’s Not about Donald Trump.    by Barbara Nimri Aziz, May 4/2017

A month before the US presidential election, my sister from Canada called asking: “Aren’t Americans embarrassed?” She was referring in particular to the character of the leading Republican candidate, now living in Washington– in the White House.

Even today few Americans actually say they’re embarrassed by Trump, whether it’s his tweets or his declarations of policy or his interactions with foreign leaders. Many dismayed Americans express anger; others moderate their feelings with ridicule, recounting his missteps and inelegance, surrounding themselves with like- minded associates to keep up their spirits. Certainly the president’s cabinet appointments and threats of policy changes create fear; they’ve motivated the widespread but calm and calculated street protests. Journalists have never been so busy muckraking over presidential appointees, tracking the leader’s ramblings, and fact checking the deluge of data on all sides.

Meanwhile, we (on the left) are indeed embarrassed, very embarrassed. Here’s what I mean.

It’s not the president’s amateurish utterances and his threats that embarrass. It’s about us: we’re embarrassed for ourselves. We—that is, the liberal American community who have such high regard for our sophistication, our grasp of issues, our education, our trendiness, and our facility with social media—couldn’t read our own country. We could not control the democratic process; we could not speak for the country; we could not use our multi-media savvy to effectively inform and communicate; we relied on barely two print sources and no more than two TV news channels who are, we now realize, biased.

There’s the feminists’ embarrassment too. Not only were we– this land of dynamic, daring, accomplished women– incapable of lifting a woman candidate over the top. We could not ‘read’ the whole of America’s women, (nor its youth, nor all its minorities). How embarrassing to admit to ourselves that not only does the U.S. lag behind African, Asian and South American nations in our inability to find a popular woman president. Fifty-three percent of white American women voted for what appeared to be a grossly misogynist Republican candidate! Hard to admit, but we, the knock-down-barriers know-it-alls, failed. Moreover, however many popular votes went to Mrs. Clinton, the Democratic Party—our self-declared champion of women and minorities– also failed to read and to touch the pulse of the country. Not only was that boorish fellow installed the White House; 32 state legislatures went to the Republicans and 33 state governors are Republican.

It’s this embarrassment that’s now driving the weekly marches, the protests outside congressmembers’ offices, the plethora of new local committees and get-to-know-our-neighbors gatherings across the country. It’s this embarrassment that is sending reporters and camera crews into towns in Pennsylvania and Michigan and Louisiana and Kansas. Forget about Alabama, the Inner City and metropolitan suburbs. National Public Radio and BBC correspondents are descending on farms and hamlets across the county to reveal the ‘real’ marginalized American:– the less educated, the poorer, the underemployed, and the chronic opioid user.

We are newly interested in rural American wisdom. Today’s journalists are like anthropologists sent out to the dark corners of the hostile empire to study the natives for future conquest. University courses will be created to read newly written monographs on this forgotten, discovered America.

If embarrassment has a positive side, it’s self discovery. Although this doesn’t guarantee an easy overthrow of the current regime.

Join the debate on Facebook

Barbara Nimri Aziz is a New York based anthropologist and journalist. Find her work at www.RadioTahrir.org. She was a longtime producer at Pacifica-WBAI Radio in NY.

More articles by:Barbara Nimri Aziz

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
May 05, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hribal
Washington’s Blind Ambition: the monster in the mirror
Paul Street
Why Study History?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The End of the Age of Protest
Richard Moser
The Sanders Campaign, Greater Appalachia and Young Workers
Ted Hamilton – Bill Quigley
Do Climate Activists Have a Legal Justification for Civil Disobedience?
Paul Atwood
War and Empire: the American Way of Life
Nick Alexandrov
What Was the Liberal International Order?
Ken Levy
Why the Right is Morally Wrong
Patrick Cockburn
The Fall of Mosul and Raqqa Won’t Spell the End of ISIS
John Davis
Horror Story
Brian Cloughley
Human Rights and the Arrogance of Power
Robert Fantina
Abbas on a String
David Jaffe
Political-Economic Correctness: Neither the ‘N’ Nor the ‘F’ Word Shall be Spoken
Ryan LaMothe
Trump’s Leadership: the Apotheosis of a Neoliberal Imperial Culture
David Rosen
Melania Trump: Another First Lady as Good Wife?
John Laforge
United States Says ‘Yes’ to Nuclear Weapons Tests, ‘No’ to a Treaty Ban
Chris Gilbert
History Repeats Itself? Venezuela’s New Constituent Assembly
Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond
The Crazy Cat Lady Speaks
Andre Vltchek
The Pope and I
Josh Hoxie
Fighting an Unfair System
Cesar Chelala
Bachar Azmeh: A Syrian Photographer’s Artistic Lens
Norman Solomon
Killer Drones in the Empire State
Chuck Jones
How Trump Could Stop Off-Shoring With a Stroke of His Pen
Victor Grossman
Curiouser and Curiouser
REZA FIYOUZAT
This Tax System is Killing Us
Dan Bacher
Oil Money Out, People Power In
Adam Parsons
It’s Time to Reawaken the Spirit of Occupy for the Starving Millions
Elizabeth West
What About the Kids? Conversations on Parenting in Dark Times
Joseph Natoli
What the Present Reveals: Probabilities
Binoy Kampmark
Hillary Clinton’s Lament
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Americans are (Reluctantly) Embarrassed by Their New Political Reality, But It’s Not About Donald Trump
Ed Kemmick
Refugees, Settled in Montana, to Tell Their Stories in Film
Mona Younis
Wanted: 1.5 Billion Immigrants
David Reynolds
Toward an Ecological Revolution
Yves Engler
Canada’s Christian Missionary History
Carol Polsgrove
“Engines of Liberty” Offers Strategies for This Hour
Kim C. Domenico
Emma Goldman and the Soul of Anarchism
Thomas Knapp
The Scandal Isn’t Post-Presidential Speaking Fees, It’s Political Pensions
Robert Koehler
Drumming for Planet Earth
Graham Peebles
Grotesque Inequality and Anxiety
Seth Sandronsky
Cooperators Then and Now
Charles R. Larson
Review: Domenico Starnone’s “Ties”
May 04, 2017
Carl Boggs
Imperialism and the Logic Of Mass Destruction
Lawrence Davidson
Politicizing Anti-Semitism 
Bruce Lesnick
Counter Mobilization: an Effective Response to Right Wing Speech
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU