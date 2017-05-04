Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Spring Fund Drive:Keep CounterPunch Afloat!

CounterPunch is a lifeboat of sanity in today’s turbulent political seas. Please make a tax-deductible donation and help us continue to fight Trump and his enablers on both sides of the aisle. Every dollar counts!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 4, 2017

Politicizing Anti-Semitism 

by

by

“Back in the day,” which in this case was 8 February 2007, the U.S. State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism adopted a “working definition” of anti-Semitism which included the following point: It is anti-Semitic to “deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination (e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor).” The whole definition, including the quoted sentence, was not original with the State Department. It was originally “written collaboratively by a small group of non-governmental organizations” which remained unnamed.

This “working definition” has proved to have staying power. Thus the U.S. Congress has used the State Department document in devising its Anti-Semitism Awareness Act of 2016, and in December of 2016, the British government adopted an almost identical “working definition,” which listed the same alleged act of denial – the one that links the Jewish people’s “right of self-determination” with the “claim that the existence of Israel is a racist endeavor” as an example of “contemporary anti-Semitism.”

There is something not quite right about this aspect of the “working definition.” The two parts of the quoted sentence don’t really go together logically. Thus, labeling Israel as it presently exists as a “racist endeavor” does not “deny the Jewish people their right of self-determination.” It only asserts that self-determination carried forth in a racist manner, by Jews or anyone else, is illegitimate.

Although neither the State Department’s nor the U.K. government’s taking up of this “working definition” are not legally binding on non-governmental individuals or organizations (a fact not widely publicized), it has allowed both U.S. and British Zionists to label critics of Israel as anti-Semites in what appears to be a semi-official way, and this has opened the floodgates for a growing number of actions by colleges, universities, civic groups and the like to ban conferences, student organizations and speakers who would condemn Israeli behavior and support Palestinian rights.

Subsequently, the respected British jurist Hugh Tomlinson has come out with an opinion on this “working definition” which finds it flawed, and the U.K. government’s assertion of it legally unenforceable.

A Flawed Assumption

The assertion that criticism of Israel is an act of anti-Semitism relies on the assumption that, because Israel describes itself as “a Jewish state,” it represents all Jews. This exaggeration, in turn, seems reasonable due to a broader tendency, most prevalent in the democratic West, to confuse governments and the people they claim authority over. Americans and most Europeans live in democracies and vote for their governments in relatively honest elections. So, aren’t they in some way to be identified with the policies of their governments? The claim can be no more than partially true. Maybe an argument can be made for those who actually voted for the policymakers in a politically aware fashion. But what of the those who did not vote for them? Or how about those who did not vote at all? How about those who do not reside within the country that claims them?

It is interesting to note that this identification of specific groups with specific governments is rarely made by those living in dictatorships and states with rigged elections. In those places the population knows that their wishes have no relation to policy. Often their assumption is that the same sort of disconnect is a really a worldwide phenomenon. So, for instance, if you go to Iran, Iranians will usually tell you that they heartily dislike the U.S. government and, at the same time, really like the American people. No one believes that the two things, government and people, are really the same thing.

When it comes to populations that are spread out beyond one particular state, the exaggeration becomes even more obvious. Thus, can the Buddhist government of Sri Lanka claim the loyalty of Nepalese Buddhists for their horrible war against the Tamils? Should the ethnic Chinese living in San Francisco be expected to support the expansionist policies of the Chinese government in Tibet?

Common sense tells us that it is a gross exaggeration to identify specific ethnic or religious groups with the policies of specific governments, even democratic ones. Yet as we have seen above, in one ongoing case, that of the Jews and Israel, the argument is being pushed very strongly – to the point where laws are being considered to mandate just such an identification.

Israel De-Civilizes

Since the inception of the the State of Israel, one Israeli government after the other has insisted that the Israeli state officially represents every last Jew on the planet – thus conflating nationality and religious identity. The fabricated nature of this claim has become more obvious as Israeli behavior and culture has grown ever more racist and the policies of its governments more blatantly in violation of international law and the norms of human and civil rights.

While much of the rest of the world has strived to increase diversity and tolerance, Israel and a small number of other states (such places as Myanmar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, etc.) go about practicing official discrimination, segregation, and expulsion. As they do so, they inevitably produce cultures that those who support human and civil rights can only describe as ugly and deformed. As a consequence, more and more Jews have responded by disassociating themselves with Zionist Israel.

What then has been the response of the Israeli government? It is, essentially, to spit in the face of Jews supportive of human rights. The Israelis seek to force the issue by using their influence and that of Zionist lobby surrogates to push for new laws in key foreign lands, such as the U.S. and the U.K., to make criticism of the Israeli state legally synonymous with anti-Semitism. The U.S. and British adoption of the suspect portion of the “working definition” of anti-Semitism cited here is a step in this direction, and a consequence of Zionist pressure.

***

It should be noted that Israel and its supporters, being the “deep thinkers” they aren’t, have created an reductio ad absurdum situation. To wit, anyone who publicly condemns Israeli human rights violations (that is Israeli racist acts) must be anti-Semitic (racist) – even if they happen to be Jewish. That is what you get when you pursue particularistic expediency over the general logic of tolerance and humanitarianism.

One can ask how it is that American and British, as well as other politicians and law makers, who are themselves part of cultures that are even now seeking to overcome racism, can buy into such an illogical argument?

Their doing so seems to be an expression of the electoral marketplace. Politicians need money to survive in their chosen career. As long as it does not cost them an overwhelming number of votes, they will sell their support to high bidders. And, no one bids higher than the Zionists.

This means that democratic politics is most often not a principled activity. It can be idealized, of course, but as long as it is dependent on incessant fund-raising, it will be corrupt in practice. That is why the Zionists can easily arrange for most Western politicians to selectively suppress free speech in their own countries and support racism in Israel.

Join the debate on Facebook

Lawrence Davidson is professor of history at West Chester University in West Chester, PA.

More articles by:Lawrence Davidson

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 04, 2017
Carl Boggs
Imperialism and the Logic Of Mass Destruction
Lawrence Davidson
Politicizing Anti-Semitism 
Bruce Lesnick
Counter Mobilization: an Effective Response to Right Wing Speech
John W. Whitehead
Big Brother is Still Watching
Patrick Bond
World Economic Forum-Africa: a Turf Battle Between Jacob Zuma and ‘White Monopoly Capital’
David Mattson
Giants in the Earth: Reflections on Chuck Jonkel
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Undecided Voters Matter: Theresa May’s Lead Over Jeremy Corbyn Might be Only Single Digits
Ralph Nader
It’s About Bringing Your Congress Back Home, Citizens!
Colin Todhunter
Britain Must Break Free from the Agrochemical Cartel
Raekyong Lee
Trump and the Rush to Deploy the THAAD Missile Defense System
Andrew Moss
​Resisting the Politics of Fear
Ruby Russell
Nuclear Waste: Planning for the Next Million Years
Binoy Kampmark
Empty Values: the Australian Concept of Citizenship
Eileen Appelbaum
America’s Part-Timers Deserve Sick Days Off, Too
Clancy Sigal
France: Sulk or Swim
May 03, 2017
Michael Barker
Why Civil Resistance Works and Why the Billionaire-Class Cares
Mike Whitney
Is North Korea a Diversion for a US-Jordan Invasion of Syria?
Jack Rasmus
Is Trump Really President?
Norman Solomon
How the Russia Spin Got So Much Torque
Michael Kwet
Apartheid in the Shadows: the USA, IBM and South Africa’s Digital Police State
Jim Goodman
We are a Nation of Immigrants, Always Have Been
Ramzy Baroud
The Prisoners’ Revolt: The Real Reasons behind the Palestinian Hunger Strike
James McEnteer
The Grifter and the Murderer
Carlos Borrero
May Day in the Colonial World
Rob Seimetz
The Sacred “C Words”
George Ochenski
Zinke in the Hot Seat Over Trump’s Move to Rescind National Monuments
Binoy Kampmark
The Trade Dreams of Boris Johnson
May 02, 2017
Michael Hudson
The Economics of the Future
Salvador Rangel – Jeb Sprague-Silgado
The U.S. Political Scene: Whiteness and the Legitimacy Crisis of Global Capitalism
M. G. Piety
Academic Bullying the Vacuum of Moral Leadership in the Academy
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Radiation Secrets of the World Health Organization
Dave Lindorff
No US War on North Korea: an Optimistic Perspective on a Scary Crisis
Lynn Casteel Harper
The Color of My Character
John Laforge
“Wherever it Rains in the United States”: Chernobyl Doused the Whole Hemisphere
Ted Rall
Despite Everything, I Am Happy Hillary Lost
Yoav Litvin
Independence on Nakba Day – Accountability and Healing as an Israeli Aggressor
Michael J. Sainato
Death in a Cell: the Systemic Abuse of Mental Health Patients in Prison
Binoy Kampmark
North Korea’s Military Gambit
Juan Sui
The French Elections: What is the Republic? Will It Stand?
Barbara G. Ellis
Maybe the Humble Hyphen Could Stop the Democrats’ Death Spiral
Jon Hochschartner
How Berkeley Banned Fur Sales
Clancy Sigal
Who Gives a Damn About North Korea?
Carol Wolman
Raising Our Kundalini
May 01, 2017
Jack Heyman
Vietnam Revisited During Trump’s Bonkers Brinkmanship
Moshe Adler
Thinking Twice About Automation: May Day 2017
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU