Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 10, 2017

Why Everybody But NATO Lives Happily With Russia

by

by

The state of being vigorously anti the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is becoming out of control. It is in danger of becoming pathological and self-destructive. What does the West gain in the long run if it sees nothing ahead but being anti-Russia?

The West is in danger of having embarked on a journey to nowhere. Russia is not going to change significantly in the near future. The very close Putin/ Dimitri Medvedev team are going to remain in the saddle for a long time.

We are not yet in a second Cold War. Those who say we are don’t know their history.

The Cold War was years of military confrontation, not least with nuclear arms. It was a competition for influence that stretched right around the globe and it was done with guns. There was the Cuban missile crisis when nuclear weapons were nearly used.

If Putin is here to stay we have to deal with him in a courteous and constructive way. Russia is not a serious military threat. President Donald Trump’s proposal for an increase in US defence spending is larger than the whole of the Russian defence budget.*

Neither is Russian ideology. When the Soviet Union was communist there was a purpose behind Moscow’s overseas policies – it was to spread the type of government of the supposedly Marxist-Leninist workers’ state. No longer.

Today the militant anti-Putinists – I would include in this group Barack Obama, most of the big media in much of the Western world and most, but by no means all, EU leaders – believe they are defending the US-led “liberal democratic order”. They believe that Russia is intent on undermining it. In their eyes it is democracy against authoritarianism.

But it is not.

As the renowned Russian scholar Gordon Hahn tirelessly points out, there are a significant number of democracies that are non-NATO. India is the most important with its massive population. New Delhi has excellent relations with Moscow and in no way feels challenged.

Neither does Moscow feel that India is engaged in nefarious activity on Russia’s southern flank. Just as the US doesn’t arm itself against Mexico and vice versa so India and Russia don’t prepare to be militarily engaged against the other.

India has neither encouraged nor supported illegal, revolutionary seizures of power in countries neighbouring Russia. For its part Russia has never given Pakistan any encouragement in its confrontations with India, even when Beijing was a close ally of Islamabad.

Indeed, we see a continuously improving relationship between New Delhi and Moscow. BRICS, for example, that joins these two countries with Brazil, South Africa and China brings the five of them economically closer and develops amity between them. The first two are also democracies that in no way feel they are in another camp.

Moscow has good relations with other Asian democracies – with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. There are few tensions between Tokyo and Moscow, even though they have failed so far to settle the sensitive dispute over ownership of the Kuril islands – a leftover from World War 2.

During Putin’s recent trip to Tokyo to talk with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe there was a significant breakthrough on the issue. The two agreed that their countries would engage in joint economic activity on the islands.

South Korea is the US’s firm ally. Nevertheless, Moscow has not raised the issue of the US deployment of an anti-missile defence system in South Korea, aimed at North Korea. Recently Seoul signed some 20 economic agreements with Moscow. Moreover, South Korea plans to sign a free trade agreement with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union- the very one that the US and the EU leant on Ukraine not to join.

There is no sign that Russia is bent on subverting democracy. Democracy flourishes all over the world – in nearly every Latin American country, in most of Africa and a good part of Asia. None of these countries complain of Russian opposition to their “liberal democratic order”.

They live happily with Moscow, (as does authoritarian China). So why can’t the West?

The truth is the West would be enjoying the same benign relationship with Russia if under presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the US hadn’t, step by step, put Russia under the hammer by expanding NATO and breaking its solemn promise not to.

Neither Ronald Reagan nor George H.W. Bush, who understood Russia, saw fit to expand NATO. Richard Nixon, a Russophile, would never have.

Russia’s own post-Soviet politics have veered from chaotic democracy under Boris Yeltsin to a half-way-house authoritarianism under Putin. For all their deficiencies they have been miles away from the repression of Soviet rule.

The West is going to have to live with this kind of Russia for a long time. The West must stop being both paranoid and vindictive. This is counterproductive and goes nowhere.

Copyright: Jonathan Power

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Power

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

March 13, 2017
Henry Giroux
Trump’s War on Dangerous Memory and Critical Thought
Anthony DiMaggio
Capitalism in Crisis: Getting Ready for Change in the Age of Trump
Paul J. Ramsey
Losing Faith: Trump’s Revised Travel Ban and U.S. History
Patrick Cockburn
Why Trump Should Stay Out of Yemen
Norman Pollack
The Rape of Modern America: Example, Forced Resignation of US Attorneys
Jess Guh
TrumpCare is an Entitlement Program for the Rich and Powerful
Louisa Willcox
Restoring Grizzlies to the North Cascades: Their Time Has Come
George Wuerthner
Grizzlies in Jeopardy
Rev. William Alberts
Protect America: Impeach President Trump!
Binoy Kampmark
Russia, Ukraine, and the ICJ: Opening Arguments at The Hague
Aidan O'Brien
The Empire’s Fifth Column in Africa: Morocco
Colin Todhunter
Enemy of Reason: Behind the Mask of Pro-GMO Neoliberal Ideology
Michael Barker
Silence in NGO Discourse
Nyla Ali Khan
Majoritarianism is Feared as Much as Monarchism
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Letter to My Friend in Damascus
Weekend Edition
March 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
The Deep State and the Dark Arts
Paul Street
On and Beyond the Removal of a Jackass President: Impeachment Not Required
Joshua Frank
A Crisis With No End: Why Flint is Still the Issue
Stephen Corry
The World Wildlife Fund, Trophy Hunters and Donald Trump Jr.
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: the Gang That Couldn’t Tweet Straight
Yoav Litvin
Hate Crimes in America: Either a Trap or an Opportunity for Palestine Advocates
Andrew Levine
Trump and Russia: Would It Matter If There Actually is a There There?
Ann Robertson - Bill Leumer
The Necessity For, and Obstacles To, Transforming the Unions into a Fighting Force For Workers
Jonathan Power
Why Everybody But NATO Lives Happily With Russia
Jeanne LaRoux
The Secret to Our Nation’s Security
Conn Hallinan
A Foreign Policy of Delusion
Mike Whitney
Stronger Economic Growth? Over My Dead Body, Says Janet Yellen
David Rosen
Clueless in the Face of Crisis: Democrats Continue to Flounder
Lee Bloch
The Politics of Turning Away: or, Skills for Living in Ruins
John W. Whitehead
The Government Remains the Enemy of the People
Matthew Stevenson
Trump’s Excellent Russian Adventure
Dave Lindorff
WikiLeaks’ Latest CIA Data Dump Undermines Case Against Russia Election Hack
Brian Cloughley
The Next Terrorist Atrocity
Michael Landis
The Tears We Don’t Spill
Christopher Ketcham
Screenlandia and the Mass Man
Pete Dolack
How Do We Build a Movement?
Barry Babcock
The War on Wolves
Steve Horn
Congressional Energy and Climate Committees Are Loaded with Ex-Fossil Fuel Lobbyists
Sal Rodriguez
California Law Enforcement Lobby’s Misinformation About Criminal Justice Reform
Joseph Natoli
The Rough Beast We Ourselves Have Created
Ben Dangl
Necessary Trouble: A Field Guide for the Resistance
Ramzy Baroud
Only the Israeli Dead Matter: Israel’s Failure at Investigating Its Bloody Wars
Andre Vltchek
Afghanistan: Notes From a Broken Land
Daniel Martin
Music and Politics: How Much Will It Matter Again?
Kenneth R. Culton
Postmodern Simulations and Modernist Convenient Truths
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU