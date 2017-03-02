Trump’s Barnburner

by

“I’ll happily vote for someone else. There’s a lot I hate about Trump. But our lives are basically destroyed, and he was the first person to talk about fixing that.” — Anonymous Trump supporter

Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday was a triumph for the president and his supporters. Not only did Trump effect the manner of a strong and reasonable leader, he also fixed in the minds of the American people, that he is the president of the United States. These are the goals that he hoped to achieve and he achieved them.

He looked and sounded presidential and eschewed the off-the-cuff remarks and other outbursts for which he’s become famous. He was formal, serious and dignified throughout. Also, he laid out a vision for the country which hews closely to his own uber-nationalistic world view. I don’t support his vision, but I think he promoted it in a way that made the ideas seem less controversial than they really are.

A presidential address is more than the sum of its parts, more than just ideas and policies. It’s about the man who holds the highest office in the country. How does he conduct himself, how does he express himself, what does he believe? Trump’s presentation helped to answer all of these questions. This was not “campaign Trump” or “showboat Trump” or “celebrity Trump” or the thin-skinned, impulsive silver-spoon billionaire real estate mogul who lashes out at Alec Baldwin, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Rosie O’ Donnell. This was President Trump– reserved, focused and determined. It was an astonishing transformation that no one expected and that left his critics thoroughly gob-smacked.

What the media has failed to grasp about the speech is –not the impact the speech is going to have on liberals on both coasts that have already decided that Trump is a fascist. (The speech will change nothing for these people.) But for the people who occupy that vast 2,000 mile expanse in the center of the country– Red State America– the speech is bound to strengthen their opinion of Trump and convince them that their vote was well spent. It will also further convince them that the media has been unfair towards the president and that his criticism of them as “fake news” is justified.

This is from an article by CNN:

“President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress received largely positive reviews from viewers, with 57% who tuned in saying they had a very positive reaction to the speech, according to a new CNN/ORC poll of speech-watchers. Nearly 7-in-10 who watched said the President’s proposed policies would move the country in the right direction and almost two-thirds said the president has the right priorities for the country. Overall, about 7-in-10 said the speech made them feel more optimistic about the direction of the country…. On specific issues, Trump scored the highest marks for his proposed policies on the economy, with 72% saying those went in the right direction. Almost as many, 70%, said the same about his terrorism proposals. Slightly fewer, but still a majority, felt his policies on taxes (64%), immigration (62%) or health care (61%) were heading in the right direction. Ideologically, about two-thirds saw Trump’s speech as about right, while roughly on-quarter (26%) pegged it as too conservative. Just 8% said it wasn’t conservative enough.” (“7-in-10 speech-watchers say Trump boosted optimism“, CNN)

The numbers in the CNN report are similar to other surveys taken following the speech. A clear majority of Americans set aside the controversies surrounding Trump’s early days in office, and applauded what they heard on Tuesday. Here’s more from CBS:

“A CBS News/YouGov poll found 82% of respondents said Trump came across as very ‘presidential.’ Of those who watched the speech and responded to the poll, 61% had a ‘very positive’ response. The President gained support for his policy plans among viewers: Interviewed before and after the address, they came away from it more positive on his ideas for the economy, immigration, terrorism, crime and Obamacare…. Reacting to the president’s description of the economy as he took office, Republicans and independents think he did inherit a bad economy, while three in four Democrats think the president took over an economy that was already improving.” (“President Trump gets high approval ratings for speech to Congress”, News 3)

The speech is a major setback for the “Not My President” crowd who will have to adapt to the changing political landscape. My own feeling from the beginning has been that liberals must abandon the incendiary rhetoric and attack Trump on the issues alone. The focus needs to be on organization and policy rather than character assassination.

The Democrats’ response to Trump’s speech was predictably pathetic. Lacking any vision for the future, the Dems used the time to defend their vastly unpopular HMO-welfare program, Obamacare, while reiterating their unverified claims that Trump is in bed with Moscow. The calculatingly “folksy” address was delivered by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear who gave a convincing performance from a small-town diner surrounded by a mixed race, mixed gender crowd underscoring the Democrats belief that they don’t need to change their platform, just the optics and the messaging.

Beshear’s boilerplate spiel is just more proof that the Democratic party is no longer a viable political institution. It’s a crumbling anachronism that’s become completely irrelevant.

Trump’s support comes from people in mainly distressed parts of the country where trade agreements have had a negative impact on jobs and where standards of living have steadily eroded during Obama’s term in office. These people are not bigots or xenophobes. They voted for Trump because the Democrats gave them no other choice. Hillary represented another eight years of excruciating economic stagnation, a process that Obama blandly referred to as a “recovery”. The American people rejected the status quo and voted for Trump. Journalist Sam Altman interviewed some of these “ordinary blue collar people” in an article titled “What I Heard from Trump Supporters”. Here are just three of the comments:

Comment 1– “I am tired of feeling silenced and demonized. We have mostly the same goals, and different opinions about how to get there. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe you’re wrong. But enough with calling all of us the devil for wanting to try Trump. I hate Hillary and think she wants to destroy the country of us but I don’t demonize her supporters.” …

Comment 2– “I’d like to also add that the demonization of Trump by calling him and his supporters: Nazis, KKK, white supremacists, fascists, etc. works very well in entrenching Trump supporters on his side. These attacks are counter-factual and in my opinion very helpful to Trump.”

Comment 3– “I’ll happily vote for someone else. There’s a lot I hate about Trump. But our lives are basically destroyed, and he was the first person to talk about fixing that.”

Trump was not buoyed into the White House on a wave of ignorance and racism. That’s a fallacy. He won the election because he addressed the issues that working people care about, mainly the economy and jobs. Unscrupulous Hillary never did that. She promised more of the same, and she lost.

Tuesday’s speech is going to widen Trump’s base of support and boost his credibility. It’s going to make resistance a helluva lot harder.