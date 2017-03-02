Fearless Muckraking
March 2, 2017
Daniel Johnston – I Live My Broken Dreams
Days of Revolt: How We Got to Junk Economics,
March 02, 2017
Jack Rasmus
Trump in Historical Perspective: From Nixon to Breitbart
John W. Whitehead
“Your Papers Please:” Are We Being Set Up for a National ID System?
Thomas Knapp
The War on Marijuana is Ending. Disarm Jeff Sessions.
Kshama Sawant
Socialist Response to Trump’s Address to Joint Session of Congress
W. T. Whitney
In Colombia Foreign-Owned Coal Mine Expands, Defenseless People Suffer and Die
Cal Winslow
Healthcare Workers Proclaim ‘Sanctuary Union’, Push for Medicare for All in California
Tom Clifford
China in the Age of Trump and Brexit
Pepe Escobar
Letter from Tehran: Trump ‘the Bazaari’
Patrick Cockburn
Iraqi Army Makes Big Gains in Battle for Mosul
Steve Early
Breakfast With Chairman Bobby: Local Panther History Revisited
Howard Lisnoff
Sessions, Pot and the Democratic Party on Drugs
Ralph Nader
Breaking Through Power: It’s Easier Than We Think
Sam Husseini
Behind the Liberal Embrace of Trump
Binoy Kampmark
Trump’s Military Industrial Complex
March 01, 2017
Sharmini Peries - Michael Hudson
The Fictitious Economy: Hiding How the Economy Really Works
Joseph Natoli
The Fourth Estate vs. the Trump Regime
Kim C. Domenico
A Deconstruction of Whiteness: Unsafe Among My Own Kind
Yoav Litvin
American Dystopia – A Future of Racists, Snitches and Outcasts
Dan Glazebrook
From Kissinger’s Playbook: Flynn is Gone, His Russia Policy Lives On
Peter Mayo
Storming “Fortress Europe” in Search of a Social World
Sam Gordon
The Audacity of Sacrilege
Arnold August
Fidel, Political Power and the New Culture of Communication
Linn Washington Jr.
Black History in Cyberspace: British 3D App Game Features Forgotten Facts
Norman Pollack
Trump’s Neo-Fascist Discourse: CPAC Revisited
Nyla Ali Khan
Women in Conflict Zones: Escaping Masculine Socialization and Generating a Transformative Vision
Sam Husseini
Questioning Pelosi and Schumer
Jesse Jackson
Private Prisons Slam the Door on Justice
February 28, 2017
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
A Paradigm Shift in the Middle East: Iran as the Solution, Not the Problem
Paul Street
Big Brother Capitalism Strikes Back
Stephen Cooper
Trump’s Pusillanimous Immigration Policy Imperils the Public and the Police
Vincent Emanuele
The Madness of U.S. Empire
Michael Sainato and Chelsea Skojec
We Need the Endangered Species Act Now More Than Ever
David Underhill
Oops, They Did It Again: Crowd Bowls Over Rep in Beery Alley
John Eskow
Jimmy Kimmel is a Total Dick and Other Reflections on the Oscars
Steve Horn
Trump’s Top Energy Aide, Mike Catanzaro Peddled Climate Change Denial
Jack Random
The Trump Diaries: Week Five
Robert Fisk
The Education of Marine Le Pen
Pauline Murphy
Felicia Browne’s Fight Against Fascism
Mary Lynn Cramer
Fearing the Trump Impeachment
Mel Gurtov
While Our Attention is Elsewhere, Climate Change Worsens
Dan Bacher
Extinction 2017: California Edition
Abel Cohen
The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
February 27, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Media Ban! Making Sense of the War Between Trump and the Press
Dave Lindorff
Resume Inflation at the NSC: Lt. General McMaster’s Silver Star Was Essentially Earned for Target Practice
Conn Hallinan
Is Trump Moderating US Foreign Policy? Hardly
