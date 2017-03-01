Fearless Muckraking
March 1, 2017

American Dystopia – A Future of Racists, Snitches and Outcasts

by

by

Pinch me, I really need to wake up from this nightmare.

Donald “grab them by the pussy” Trump, a sexual predator who some claim has trouble reading the English language, is President of the United States.

Pinch me once more.

Hillary Clinton, a warmonger who relished the moment Gaddafi got sodomized and brutally murdered at her behest, has yet to retire in shame after her electoral debacle, ever threatening to return.

Pinch me again and again.

Pinch me, please, one last time.

Chief White House strategist Steve Bannon is unabashedly preaching his conspiratorial, racist philosophy and passing it off as a rational vision rather than lunacy.

Changes within the Democratic party

In a colossal failure of the Democratic party, mainstream media and other components of “the establishment”, the most extreme elements of the Republican party have assumed control of the White House and both houses of Congress, paving the way for an unprecedented roll back of corporate regulations and civil liberties, a spike in racism and vigilante violence, intense war-mongering, ecocide and general chaos. This unraveling scenario has all the makings of a corporate-controlled police state.

In a testament to the extremity of present day America, comparisons of the new administration to Nazism and fascism, and Trump to Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin et al. have become commonplace and cliché.

Meanwhile, the Democratic “opposition” party just elected Tom Perez, a corporate yes-man, as Chair in yet another indication that they are hopelessly beyond repair, and a further blow to Bernie Sanders’ “revolution from within”.

These tectonic rightward shifts have dramatically changed and polarized the American political map and escalated a fight for its center.

Within this climate, an emerging faction of Democrats/liberals have been showcasing and promoting a thinly-veiled version of White supremacy in the name of “free speech”. Proponents of this approach justify and normalize racism by adopting an identity-driven divisive attitude with a supposed affinity for human rights, but only for those who abide by the notion of American exceptionalism and Islamophobia. It is no surprise that Perez’s Muslim opponent Keith Ellison met his final doom by showing empathy toward (brown-skinned) Palestinians.

Racism and White supremacy are no strangers to the Democratic Party, but a change is happening in the means of its expression. Whereas in pre-Trump America it was inherent yet outwardly denounced, nowadays more and more mainstream liberals are proudly coming out of their closet of bigotry and prejudices. The Democratic party is turning into a liberal wing of the White supremacist movement, a rebranded and “hip” political party that champions the agenda of corporations, warmongers, mainstream media and the deep state.

A future of racists, snitches and outcasts

Within this constitution of forces and movements, Trump’s America will be reduced to racists, snitches and outcasts.

New sub categories of racists will evolve and proliferate with minute, subtle differences; White racists, gay racists, feminist racists, Muslim racists, Black racists, Latino racists, Jewish racists, Russian racists, Indian racists, what have you. They will all coalesce under an umbrella that champions racial divisions and global apartheid.

The obsessive scapegoating and targeting of radicals and progressives is embedded in the political DNA of mainstream Democrats and will only escalate in Trump’s America. Thoroughly debunked smear campaigns against Ralph Nader and Jill Stein are but two examples.

Today’s liberals, “also known as “libtards” in right-wing circles, ever under suspect by the racist dominant class that places loyalty above all else, will be confronted with a choice: either snitch on- and disavow progressives and radicals as a test of loyalty, or join the resistance.

Up against racists and snitches, progressives and radicals will be deemed extreme, naïve, dangerous and irrelevant. They will be ridiculed, marginalized, villainized and abused: i.e. will join immigrants, the poor, Black and Brown communities as American society’s outcasts. It is no coincidence that Jeff Sessions recently called for a renewed expansion of private prisons; he knows that soon there will be a high demand for housing immigrants, dissidents and other enemies of the state.

Welcome to America, a budding racist dystopia. Presently it is barreling away towards a destructive future of injustice, inequality and apartheid.

Resistance is our only hope of awakening from this nightmare and averting catastrophe.

Yoav Litvin is a Doctor of Psychology/ Behavioral Neuroscience.  

