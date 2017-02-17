Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 17, 2017

Anti-Abortion and Anti-Fascist Movements: More in Common Than Meets the Eye

by

by

For some conservative Americans who are sitting back and watching protest and violent acts unfold across the United States in response to executive actions by President Trump, the world seems to have gone completely mad and they are disgusted by what they are witnessing. But why? Is this the first time a movement in the United States has harbored peaceful protest and criminal activity at the same time? Hardly. In fact, such movements are not even exclusive to left. For example, it’s hard for the right to look at what’s happening with condescension when the conservative movement against abortion has used protest and at times violence over the years in their call for change.

Since Roe V. Wade was decided in 1973, pro-life activist have remained vigilant in their fight for reversal. Their oppositional activism has come in several different forms such as the annual march on Washington, forming “life chains” on sidewalks, and a method called The Rescue. Rescue operations consist of activist blocking the entrances to abortion clinics forbidding the entrance of patients wishing to enter. Operation rescue is similar to their yearly picketing efforts. Both however, which are preventing people to a legal service, are not inherently violent. They are not of the limousines on fire and broken windows variety so to speak. But that doesn’t mean extremism and violent criminal behavior has eluded the mostly right-wing movement.

Through the years, the anti-abortion movement has motivated actions on some of their advocates behalf that have resulted in arson, explosions, attempted murder and yes, even murder. And while many that are apart of the movement do not approve of such, it still does not get to separate the violence and crimes from their history.

So now we have groups like Antifa and Black Bok that have joined the resist movement aimed at President Trump’s executive actions, appointees and the rise of white supremacy. You would think after years of watching the pro-life movement unfold that supporters and participants of anti-abortion activism would understand how these things work. But yet, the sit back appalled without a hint of hypocrisy.

After 44 years of marches, pickets, blockades, murder and arson –  pro-life activist have never been closer to seeing their hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade. They might have a chance at a victory. With that being said though, while they may not like the Resist movement – the may want to buckle up and settle in because that movement is just getting started – and it could look a lot like their own.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Melissa Garriga

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 17, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Stevenson
Is Trump the Worst President Ever?
John Wight
Brexit and Trump: Why Right is Not the New Left
David Price
Rogue Elephant Rising: The CIA as Kingslayer
Roger Harris
Emperor Trump Has No Clothes: Time to Organize!
Joan Roelofs
What Else is Wrong with Globalization
Mike Whitney
Blood in the Water: the Trump Revolution Ends in a Whimper
Ron Jacobs
U.S. Imperial War Personified
David Swanson
Can the Climate Survive Adherence to War and Partisanship?
Andre Vltchek
Governor of Jakarta: Get Re-elected or Die!
Patrick Cockburn
The Coming Destruction of Mosul
Norman Pollack
Self-Devouring Reaction: Governmental Impasse
Steve Horn
What Do Louisiana Pipeline Explosion and Dakota Access Pipeline Have in Common? Phillips 66
Graham Peebles
Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
Robert Koehler
The Great American Awakening
Murray Dobbin
Canadians at Odds With Their Government on Israel
Fariborz Saremi
A Whole New World?
Joyce Nelson
Japan’s Abe, Trump & Illegal Leaks
Christopher Brauchli
Trump 1, Tillerson 0
Yves Engler
Is This Hate Speech?
Dan Bacher
Trump Administration Exempts Three CA Oil Fields From Water Protection Rule at Jerry Brown’s Request
Richard Klin
Solid Gold
Melissa Garriga
Anti-Abortion and Anti-Fascist Movements: More in Common Than Meets the Eye
Thomas Knapp
The Absurd Consequences of a “Right to Privacy”
W. T. Whitney
The Fate of Prisoner Simón Trinidad, as Seen by His U. S. Lawyer
Brian Platt
Don’t Just Oppose ICE Raids, Tear Down the Whole Racist Immigration Enforcement Regime
Paul Cantor
Refugee: the Compassionate Mind of Egon Schwartz
Binoy Kampmark
Between Message and Martyrdom: The World Press Photo of the Year
Norman Richmond
The Black Radical Tradition in Canada
Barton Kunstler
Rallying Against the Totalitarian Specter
Judith Deutsch
Militarism:  Revolutionary Mothering and Rosie the Riveter
Nyla Ali Khan
Kashmir Evoked a Lot More International Attention in the 1950s Than It Does Now
Adam Phillips
There Isn’t Any There There
Charles R. Larson
Review: Bill Hayes’ “Insomniac City”
February 16, 2017
Peter Gaffney
The Rage of Caliban: Identity Politics, the Travel Ban, and the Shifting Ideological Framework of the Resistance
Ramzy Baroud
Farewell to Doublespeak: Israel’s Terrifying Vision for the Future
Lawrence Davidson
Dysfunction in the White House
Ted Rall
Before Trump, the Media Loved “Alternative Facts”
Ralph Nader
E. Coli’s Message to President Trump
Thomas M. Magstadt
Trump Against the World
JP Sottile
Factory Farms for Dogs: Will Trump Make Puppy Mills Great Again?
David Macaray
Big Union Vote at South Carolina’s Boeing Plant
Binoy Kampmark
Trump, Flynn and the Kremlin
John W. Whitehead
Coming Soon to a City Near You: Military Policing
David Swanson
Which Washington Crimes Matter Most?
George Wuerthner
End the Slaughter of Yellowstone’s Bison!
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU