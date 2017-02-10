Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 10, 2017

The Indomitable Teesta Under Attack….Again

by

by

teesta (1)

# 7 in the series JatiIndia: A Flag of Atrocities Caste, Present and Future

For more than a quarter century, journalist/activist Teesta Setalvad has worked tirelessly to ensure that India’s Constitution serves the people. Her most well-known work involved exposing, through her group Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), the atrocities committed by Hindu extremists in Gujarat in 2002. As part of its work seeking justice for the victims of that pogrom, CJP has continued it efforts to have criminal charges filed against Prime Minister Modi for his role in encouraging the atrocities in his then-role as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Now Teesta and her husband/coworker Javed Anand are being brought up on charges themselves for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The charges, forcefully denied by Teesta and Javed, were clearly meant as retaliation for their pursuit of justice for Gujarat, among other grassroots issues.

The usual actions taken against those accused of FCRA violations are not criminal charges but revocation of licenses to receive foreign funds and, potentially, fines. Indeed, two of Teesta’s organizations were among 20,000 NGOs, largely human-rights groups, who had their licenses revoked in 2015-16. Another prominent Modi critic who lost her license, Shabnam Hashmi, told The Telegraph, “This government’s actions are second only to Emergency-era intolerance. We have no other option but to fight it out.”

That sweeping persecution of rights groups has now been followed by this month’s harsher prosecution targeting Teesta and Javed. Modi’s men cannot be allowed to get away with burying the past, with punishing those who have exposed his crimes. Proud patriots, go out there on the streets—not just on Republic Day but every day—and wave those flags. No, not one symbolic flag, but many, each with a different face of exclusion at the heart of it, where the Ashoka Chakra used to be.

Let’s see a citizen-sea waving faces of citizen-exclusion. Faces of those who have paid and are continuing to pay the ultimate price for confronting power with truth at various times in the country’s history. Faces resisting religious and economic fundamentalism and asserting their human right to dignity, inclusion, equality and justice—the stuff we twice-borns take so much for granted.

In the country I call JatiIndia, numerous atrocities are committed daily. The time has come to replace monocrop patriotism with a more diverse one because there is no one symbolic flag in which to pack these atrocities in. Don’t buy into the maya that the state cares about each and every one of you equally. It doesn’t. The state is not there for you. Rather, it’s out to get you. Especially if your fight is a fight for justice and equality.

Note: In this JatiIndia flag, caste is represented by the victims of Modi and his Hindu nationalists in Gujarat, the present by the face of the indomitable Teesta, and the future by the nation’s Constitution, which will remain with us, intact, thanks to the efforts of Teesta and many others like her. For more on the JatiIndia series and the heroes it features, please see this interview with Muslim Press.

Priti Gulati Cox (@PritiGCox) is an interdisciplinary artist and a local coordinator for the peace and justice organization CODEPINK. She lives in Salina, Kansas, and can be reached at p.g@cox.net. Visit caste, capitalism, climate to see more of her work.

 

Join the debate on Facebook

Priti Gulati Cox is an interdisciplinary artist, and a local coordinator for the peace and justice organization CODEPINK. She lives in Salina, Kansas, and can be reached at p.g@cox.net. Please click here to see more of her work.

More articles by:Priti Gulati Cox

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Tyrannic Man’s Dominion: Trump Era Physical Sciences Approaching Social Sciences’ Marginal Status
Garry Leech
The Ghosts Within: a Journalist’s Struggle with PTSD
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Big Boss Man
Kshama Sawant
A Socialist Strategy to Defeat Trump 
Paul Street
Revolution Beyond Blue Bubbles
David Altheide
America’s Crisis and the Politics of Fear
Andrew Levine
Extirpating Trumpism From the Body Politic
Abolhassan Banisadr
Is Trump on the Path to Dictatorship?
Radhika Desai
Decoding Trump
Mike Whitney
Trump’s Deregulation Boondoggle; “One Shitty Deal”
Chris Floyd
Blood Will Tell: Trump and Sessions Strike Historic Blow for Civil Rights
Pete Dolack
TPP is Not Dead: It’s Now Called the Trade In Services Agreement
Dave Lindorff
Looming Climate Catastrophe: Extinction in Nine Years?
Steve Horn
Dakota Access Pipeline Approved a Week After Co-Owner’s Pipeline Spilled 600,000 Gallons of Oil in Texas
Yoav Litvin
To Oppose Trump, Jews Must Join the Fight Against Fascism and Zionism
Thomas M. Magstadt
Inventing a Crisis: Trump’s First 100 Days
Ted Rall
How I Know It’s Time to Flee Trump’s America
David Rosen
Will the Republican Establishment Suppress Bannon?
Robert Koehler
The Mass Grave We Call Collateral Damage
Mel Goodman
Trump vs. the CIA
Cesar Chelala
A Psychological Portrait of Donald Trump
Missy Comley Beattie
No More Asking Where Were You
Serge Halimi
America First, Too Bad for the Losers
Binoy Kampmark
Populism in Australia: Channelling Trump Down Under
Brian Cloughley
Australia and Europe Should Rethink Their Relationship With the US
Andre Vltchek
The West is Finished, But Why?
Ron Jacobs
Revolution and the Color Line
Peter Lee
China, Copper, and Conservation at Mes Aynak
Howard Lisnoff
Take to the Streets, Again and Again
Liaquat Ali Khan
Trump: Dead End of the Boomer Generation
Fred Donner
Vietnam War: Lost to Vietnamese Independence Before an American Soldier Set Foot There
Taylor Lewis – Kate Teran
Shock of the Rude: the Return of Elliott Abrams?
Colin Todhunter
GM Mustard Case Returns to Court in India
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
The White Side of Black History Month
Binoy Kampmark
Triumphing Over Reality: China, Australia and Free Trade
Yves Engler
Canadian Defense Staff Whine About Media Coverage
Priti Gulati Cox
The Indomitable Teesta Under Attack….Again
Louis Proyect
Nazi Youth as Human Mine Detonators
Charles R. Larson
Review:  Stefan Hertmans’ War and Turpentine
David Yearsley
Hits and Histrionics at the Super Bowl
February 09, 2017
John Wight
Trump’s Truth Bomb: “You Think We’re So Innocent?”
Anthony DiMaggio
Forecasting Trump’s Presidency: The Republican Party’s Decline, and What Comes Next?
Paul Street
Unspeakable Ecocide and the Perils of Trump
Joshua Frank
Good News and Bad News at Hanford, America’s Most Polluted Site
Arnold August
Martí in Fidel: All the Glory in the World Fits in a Kernel of Corn
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU