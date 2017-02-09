Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 9, 2017

A Dublin Working Class Hero

by

by

Spain was the setting for a bitter showdown between left wing republicans and right wing fascists in the late 1930s. It can be considered something of a prelude to World War II but unlike that conflict, the fight against fascism in Spain did not attract a global wave of opposition to that deadly ideology, instead a blind eye was turned to Franco’s fascist coup and it took but a brave few to stand against it.

Those who chose to stand with the democratically elected Spanish republican government came from all walks of life. Some were artists, others poets, some were teachers while others were still students but many were trade unionists grown from the roots of a working class background. One working class individual who took up arms to stop the spread of fascism was an Irishman called Denis ‘Dinny’ Coady. His fight against fascism would result in his death on the battlefields of Spain 80 years ago on January 12th 1937, far from his native hometown of Dublin.

Coady came from Waterford Street on the northside of the River Liffey in Dublin city. The street is now long gone but it once housed many working class families and served as a connecting artery between Gardnier Street and Marlborough Street in the heart of Summerhill.

Like many born into the gritty realism of working class Dublin of the early 20th century, Coady’s prospects of employment could be found through occasional employment as a labourer. Coady’s idealism saw him become a trade union activist and it would bring him into contact with those he would go to Spain with in December 1936 but never return.

The January 30th issue of The Worker newspaper in 1937 published a letter from Frank Edwards, a comrade of Coady’s , who detailed the Dubliners last moments:

“We were lying in position on a ridge. Dinny Coady lay near me with another Irishman Pat Murphy between us. A shell landed between Coady and Murphy.”

The three men were badly wounded by the enemy shell which landed on them but it was the life of 34 year old Coady it claimed.

In his letter, Edwards described the aftermath of that horror:

“While I was being dressed, the stretcher bearers came back with a body. It was Dinny Coady. I got a hell of a shock because I had known him longer than any of the other lads.”

Coady who left behind a wife and two children in Dublin was buried in Torrelondones in Las Rozas.

In the early part of January 1937, Franco had launched a major offensive at Las Rozas. The International Brigade were sent to that area to help push back Franco’s troops who were fast approaching the north eastern part of Madrid.

From January 11th to 14th the Irish of the International Brigade found themselves in action at the Las Rozas village of Majadahonda and among them was Denis Coady.

The fighting was intense and the volunteers of the International Brigade were no match for Franco’s troops who had the advantage of unleashing aerial assaults which claimed the lives of many on the ground.

Even though the action at Majadahonda proved fierce for the Irish contingent it was to claim for them only one casualty, that of Coady, before they were forced to retreat and the small village was captured by the fascists before the rest of Las Rozas also fell into Franco’s hands.

Frank Ryan, with whom Coady had travelled to Spain only a month previously, wrote a letter from Madrid to his comrades in Dublin on January 21st informing them of the loss of Coady.

“Coadys comrades under Kit Conway fired three volleys over his grave. A true man and a fine soldier.”

Coady had left the life of a labourer in early December 1936 to travel with Frank Ryan and the International Brigade to Spain. They arrived there on December 12th and Coady, like many of his comrades, would never leave.  His bones may lie in Spanish soil today but the name of Coady, along with all the Irishmen of the International Brigades who fell in the Spanish Civil War, can be found inscribed on a plaque in Liberty Hall, not far from where he was born in Dublin’s Summerhill.

Coady’s close friend Tom O’Brien went to fight against fascism in Spain a year after Coady’s death. Unlike Coady, O’Brien would survive the conflict but the loss of his close friend haunted him and he wrote a poem in his honour:

Dinny Coady – One Whom I Knew
By Tom O’Brien

We who live to remember

We who have to die eventually

In deaths like this

It is not simple

It is something that was sunk deep

Tortuously down the centuries

This emotion we feel

At the death of men we knew

Killed in such action

 

Emotion heavy with centuries of suffering

And struggle and sacrifice

Of oppressed people’s everywhere

 

We know that he must have died

We know that he should not have died

These comforts the mangled mind of man

The simple mind of man

Knowing what is good and noble

Faced with a thing called fascism

Killing men who would have lived

Ordinary happy lives

Men like Dinny Coady

Join the debate on Facebook

Pauline Murphy is a freelance writer from Ireland. 

More articles by:Pauline Murphy

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 09, 2017
John Wight
Trump’s Truth Bomb: “You Think We’re So Innocent?”
Anthony DiMaggio
Forecasting Trump’s Presidency: The Republican Party’s Decline, and What Comes Next?
Paul Street
Unspeakable Ecocide and the Perils of Trump
Joshua Frank
Good News and Bad News at Hanford, America’s Most Polluted Site
Arnold August
Martí in Fidel: All the Glory in the World Fits in a Kernel of Corn
Ann Garrison
Should California Secede? An Interview with David Swanson
John W. Whitehead
The FBI: Silent Terror of the Fourth Reich
Ramzy Baroud
The Uncomfortable Truth: Are We Hating Donald Trump for the Wrong Reasons?
Jerome Irwin
Dakota Access Pipeline: a Universal “Trump-style” Revolution or End-of-the-World Scenario?
Jack Rasmus
Trump As Neoliberal Free Trader
Miriam Pemberton
Trump’s Fake Populism on Military Spending
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Return of the Boycott as Political Resistance
Barbara MacLean
No Pink Woolly Caps for Me
Pauline Murphy
A Dublin Working Class Hero
Abel Cohen
Football Kills; Go Team!
February 08, 2017
John Steppling
The Violence of Silence
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s New Land Law: Clearing the Path to Annexation
Mike Whitney
Trump Plays Cat and Mouse with Iran
Patrick Cockburn
Netanyahu’s Hysterical Rhetoric on Iran is a Diversion From the West Bank
Chris Busby
Beware the Trumpocalypse! But Can We Believe the Doomsday Clock?
Dave Lindorff
US Media Limit Speculation about Leaders’ Roles in Journalist Killings to Putin
Steve Horn - Itai Vardi
Trump Team Has Ties to Atlantic Coast Pipeline Now Being Pushed by White House
Ralph Nader
Citizens Getting Justice Done
Medea Benjamin
In Trump’s World Where Money Talks, Saudi Arabia Gets a Free Pass
John Eskow
Trump’s Accidental Truth Will Take Him Down
Aidan O'Brien
The Return of the Irish Border
Adam Parsons
The Path to Achieving a Truly Universal Basic Income
Colin Todhunter
Monsanto’s Communications Guru to Visit the UK
Omar Ramahi
Connecting the Dots Between Hate and the Quebec City Shooting
Norman Richmond
The Women Beside Bob Marley: Remembering the I Threes
February 07, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Authoritarian Populism: Viewing Trump, Reviewing Thatcher
Roger Harris
Trump in the White House: What You See is What You Get
Richard Falk
The Dismal Cartography of the Pre-Fascist State
Michael J. Sainato
A Corrupt Establishment, Lies and Resistance in the Time of Trump
Pepe Escobar
Age of Anger
David Swanson
A Nuclear Kellogg-Briand Pact Is An Even Better Idea Than Its Author Thinks
Norman Pollack
Corporatism: Hemorrhaging of the Body Politic
Norman Solomon
Let the Impeachment of Trump Commence
Fred Nagel
Class War Yet?
Boris Kagarlitsky
The Choices for the Left in the Age of Trump
Philip Doe
Sunshine Gone: The Shameful State of the People’s Right to Know in Colorado
Michael Brenner
 “Fake News,” Runaway Technology & All That
Abel Cohen
Anti-Everything, Believe-Anything Voters
William Ray
The Winter of Our Discontent Deepens as Trumpettes Party
George Ochenski
What Now Collaborators?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU