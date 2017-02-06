CNN: “Trump Just Got Checked and Balanced.” Me: “Y’all Got Trumped.”

by

CNN gloats “Trump just got checked and balanced,” but it should say, “Y’all Got Trumped!”

A”so-called judge” has overturned President Trump’s immigration order (actual text – what media give you that?) blocking entry to immigrants and travelers from certain countries (Iran, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya), because those countries (Iran, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya) are said to have lots of radical Islamic terrorists.

To put it another way: Liberals got a federal judge to overturn it.

Or another way: Now people from these seven countries can come into our country.

Or another: And destroy it.

Or another: Or just loaf around. But mostly destroy it.

I don’t think President Trump is all that sad (Sad!) about this overturn of events. If any one of these immigrants or tourists commits a terrorist act, or even just a crime or leaves a bad tip, President Trump gets to say I told you so, with a dash of liberals and so-called judges are just all going to get us all killed.

I swear, I came up with that idea on my own about how Trump made this move. Then I decided to get the link to the Trump Tweet I referenced above (“so-called judge”), and I saw this Tweet by Trump:

“Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

Actually, I was trying to post the Tweet that says:

“The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!”

But it wouldn’t copy! The other one is what copied. People who don’t like accuracy in links are very happy! So I got 2 for 1. A great deal. The Art of the Deal.

Liberals will not enjoy trying to argue their way out of this one – the one where someone from one of these seven countries comes in today or anytime after and commits a terrorist act or even a crime in our country. A parking violation will be enough for many Americans to throw up their hands and say, “This wouldn’t have happened if that so-called judge had just let President Trump protect us!”

Backlash against liberals and rule of law coming soon?