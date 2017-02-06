Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 6, 2017

A Night with the Resistance

by

by

I went to a Resisting Trump in California workshop in Oakland on Friday night put on by the California Nurses Association (CNA) and Jacobin Magazine. The young (to me) speakers were Baskar Sankara , founding editor and publisher of Jacobin; Stephanie Schwarz of the International Socialist Organization (ISO) and Jeremy Gong of the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). I liked what all 3 panelists had to say around the broad topic of resisting Trump while building a left, giving meaning to a successful rollback of the Trumpzkrieg beyond, as one might fear, or grimly expect, a return to the hyper-capitalist militaristic murderous recent status quo, probably turned up a notch, with liberals defending the lesser-of-2-evil-ism death spiral with greater fervor than ever.

Someone at the building’s entrance was hawking newspapers for 50¢. I told her that I gave all my small bills to dancers on the train and only had 20s. I thought a comrade might front one to an interested newcomer, especially to a man-of-the-people who supports our local buskers, but no deal.

Someone from the CNA introduced the panel and told us about the Single Payer drive coming up on the ballot this year and said that we need to form broad coalitions to push our issues. Single Payer and broad coalitions: I was in the right place.

Single Payer for California 2017!

Each panelist spoke for about 15 minutes and I can only allude to what I remember because I didn’t come as a scribe. Baskar Sankara spoke of his fear that Trump would “find his footing,” where he starts to deliver the goods in a certain populist public/private works-building way that strengthens his core support. He articulated the importance of “dislodging the Clintonite center” with a left-led opposition.

Stephanie Schwartz talked of “how to relate to liberals in the movement,” (a reality that I can’t avoid –see below). She said that, as much as possible, we need a “united front” where we work with everyone with whom we share goals while maintaining our political independence from the Democratic Party and keeping our sights set much higher. There might times and places where the best strategy is to run as a Democrat and times and places where the best strategy is to run as an Independent, as long as one is clearly and openly independent of the Party in policies and funding sources.

Jeremy Gong said, “the Uber CEO isn’t bad because he associates with Trump. He’s bad because he’s rich and exploits his workers… but fuck him for associating with Trump.” He emphasized strategic thinking, working on movements within California. Making, keeping and building on gains. He specifically thought of Single Payer as something to strive for in 2017: Everyone’s covered; no insurance companies; no co-pays; no deductables; more union leverage without health insurance stifling their bargaining power and freedom from a great source of debt and stress, something that, if successful, would have broad appeal.

Single Payer for California 2017!

A group of about seven or eight to my immediate right, including the inflexible newspaper lady, were smirking and taking notes. They were from something called the Spartacus League (are some readers starting to wonder where the hell I’ve been?). A couple gave prepared proclamations during the question session, critiquing the DSA and ISO and explicitly calling for revolution on the Bolshevist model, of a “worker’s vanguard” (themselves?) organizing “the masses.” Their focus was on criticizing and insulting the “reformist left” and broadly talking about what must be done, but nothing about how to get the masses ready for revolution (perhaps there was something about this in that newspaper). I had to admire their uncompromising spirit: It’s not lost on me nor did it seem lost on the panelists that a lot of left/progressive history is one of cooptation and rollback, but who refuses to front one 50¢ newspaper to a curious newcomer? And, because I had seen those talented dancers on BART, and was planning to go to a bar where a friend was spinning funk and soul records, I thought that nobody in this group looked like he could dance to save his life. I think we have way too many people with that particular defect in power already.

Being part of a group event with the politically like-minded lightened my step and softened my heart as I traveled across the Bay to the bar. At a second bar (the first was packed with shiny young people and I didn’t stay long), someone who was kind enough to buy me a drink and someone who was kind enough to give me a ride shared praise for Nikki Haley for something she said about the Ukraine, that the Donald Administration, in this one important aspect, was beginning to take the right position. Instantly blood-chilled, I stammered out something about “CIA-funded coups and neo-Nazi shock-troops,” got pleasantly categorized as a “such and such leftist” and walked home under a storm cloud.

Tonight, some geniuses organized a cardboard animal parade with kids and brass bands and drums, dancing and playing through miles of City with no permit, no underwriters and where the “T”-word was never heard. I think we’re going to need more of those, too.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Marc Gardner

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 06, 2017
Richard Moser
No Ban! No Wall! No War?
Patrick Cockburn
Baiting Iran: How Trump Risks Inflaming the Middle east
Chris Floyd
Historical Ignorance, Spineless ‘Dissent’: The Dangers of Decorous Resistance
Renee Parsons
Trump Foreign Policy in Turmoil
Kim C. Domenico
Revolutionary Lessons From Flyover Country
Stan Cox – Paul Cox
Facebook Server Farm Powered by “Clean Energy” Will Increase Denmark’s Greenhouse Emissions
David Swanson
The United States Is Innocent and Has Never Killed Anyone
Jennifer Matsui - Daniel Riccuito
This is your Fate, Gringo. Imshallah! Have a Nice Day!
Lee R. Haven
Coddling the Throwbacks
Andre Vltchek
Environmental Disaster in Sumatra
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s Foreign Policy: Obama’s Third Term, Bush’s Fifth
Norman Pollack
The Golden Rule: Waterboard Trump
Rivera Sun
Nonviolent Resistance to Trump: Creative, Powerful . . . and Growing
Brian Foley
CNN: “Trump Just Got Checked and Balanced.” Me: “Y’all Got Trumped.”
Marc Gardner
A Night with the Resistance
Binoy Kampmark
Cold War Redux: the “Fake Information Age”
Stephen Cooper
Is Reading Steinbeck an Antidote to Donald Trump?
Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Unspeakable: the Black Book of Imperial Terrorism
Melvin Goodman
Return of the Torturers: Back to the Crime Scenes of the Past
Andrew Levine
The Face of the Enemy:  Dupes, Deplorables, Opportunists and Democrats
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Toxic Mom: the Short, Terrible Career of Anne Gorsuch
Robert Hunziker
Human Extinction 2026
Patrick Cockburn
Misreporting Iraq and Syria
Oliver Ortega
Before Trump, the Border Wall Was a Bipartisan Project
Robert Fantina
Palestine, Israel and Trump
Alex Jensen
Trump’s Populist Deceit
Ron Jacobs
Trumpism’s Gleichschaltung?
Russell Rickford
King 2.0 and the Management of Dissent
Mike Whitney
The Berkeley Incident
Laura Carlsen
Borderline Personality: Trump’s Threats Against Mexico
Dave Lindorff
The Left Needs to Be a Movement, Not a Bunch of Lobbyists
David Rosen
Pigs at the Trough: Privatization of the Public Good
Brian Cloughley
How Trump is helping Israel Destroy the Palestinian People
Steve Horn
Trump’s Mexico Border Wall Could Be Trojan Horse for Increasing US Oil Exports
Pete Dolack
Wall Street Bigger and Badder Than Ever
Ramzy Baroud
Clamoring for Israeli Approval: Trump’s Election Promises Will Haunt Him
Edward Hunt
Looting Iraq’s Oil
John W. Whitehead
Rule by Brute Force: on the True Nature of Government
James Rothenberg
What’s Un-American About It?
Elliot Sperber
Hate Speech Is a Hate Act
John Laforge
Deliberately Irrational and Dangerously Ignorant
Lawrence Davidson
The Ironies of Immigrant Bashing
Yves Engler
Our Plastic Oceans
Pepe Escobar
Game-Changers Ahead on The (Long) Maritime Silk Road
Frances Madeson
Defund DAPL Spreads Across Indian Country as Tribes Divest
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU