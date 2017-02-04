Fearless Muckraking
February 4, 2017
The Clash – Clampdown
X – See How We Are,
Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Unspeakable: the Black Book of Imperial Terrorism
Melvin Goodman
Return of the Torturers: Back to the Crime Scenes of the Past
Andrew Levine
The Face of the Enemy: Dupes, Deplorables, Opportunists and Democrats
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Toxic Mom: the Short, Terrible Career of Anne Gorsuch
Robert Hunziker
Human Extinction 2026
Patrick Cockburn
Misreporting Iraq and Syria
Oliver Ortega
Before Trump, the Border Wall Was a Bipartisan Project
Robert Fantina
Palestine, Israel and Trump
Alex Jensen
Trump’s Populist Deceit
Ron Jacobs
Trumpism’s Gleichschaltung?
Russell Rickford
King 2.0 and the Management of Dissent
Mike Whitney
The Berkeley Incident
Laura Carlsen
Borderline Personality: Trump’s Threats Against Mexico
Dave Lindorff
The Left Needs to Be a Movement, Not a Bunch of Lobbyists
David Rosen
Pigs at the Trough: Privatization of the Public Good
Brian Cloughley
How Trump is helping Israel Destroy the Palestinian People
Steve Horn
Trump’s Mexico Border Wall Could Be Trojan Horse for Increasing US Oil Exports
Pete Dolack
Wall Street Bigger and Badder Than Ever
Ramzy Baroud
Clamoring for Israeli Approval: Trump’s Election Promises Will Haunt Him
Edward Hunt
Looting Iraq’s Oil
John W. Whitehead
Rule by Brute Force: on the True Nature of Government
James Rothenberg
What’s Un-American About It?
Elliot Sperber
Hate Speech Is a Hate Act
John Laforge
Deliberately Irrational and Dangerously Ignorant
Lawrence Davidson
The Ironies of Immigrant Bashing
Yves Engler
Our Plastic Oceans
Pepe Escobar
Game-Changers Ahead on The (Long) Maritime Silk Road
Frances Madeson
Defund DAPL Spreads Across Indian Country as Tribes Divest
Norman Pollack
Inflammatory Reaction: America Veers Right
Andre Vltchek
“Outside World”, According to Western Liberals
Jack Random
The Trump Diaries: Week Two
Georgina Downs
Pesticide Deregulation: the Real Reason for Myron Ebell’s Trip to No. 10 Down Street?
Binoy Kampmark
Trumping Australia’s Refugee Deal
Christopher Brauchli
Politics and the Trump Language
Guillermo R. Gil
All the Government Men are Smiling: the Political Climate in Puerto Rico
Frank Scott
Only Thing Dumber Than Trump? The Reaction to Trump
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Terry Simons
A Pragmatic Nightmare: on the Deplorables and Imbeciles Amongst Us
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review: J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
David Yearsley
“God Bless America”: Irving Berlin’s Awful Hymn
