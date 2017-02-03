Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 3, 2017

What’s Un-American About It?

by

by

Opposing an action by labelling it “un-American” stakes claim to true American status, a seeming necessity to counter those that act with the power of the state and profess to be acting in its interests.

This is an interesting word, profess. In the sense used here it indicates a falsity on the part of certain individuals but it can extend further, say in distinguishing between what the state is in essence, and what it professes to be…its mythology.

Arguing on grounds of un-Americanism accepts the assumption of the primacy of the American state. All arguments within that paradigm adopt the consensus view and are confined within parameters set by others, by their nature short-sighted.

Take for example this present “Muslim ban”. Only by ignoring America’s inglorious history involving red, black, brown, and yellow people, and then things like the WW2 Japanese internment, and then the long count of Muslim countries we continue to bomb, can a ban be considered un-American.

The true American can be perfectly un-American. They’re not mutually exclusive because un-American is a made up adjective used to abstractly foster support within the accepted paradigm. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released February 1, more Americans approved the ban than disapproved, the margin being 49% to 41%. It gets a little sticky when the majority are un-American.

Competition for jobs may be a factor in the poll result, but more likely it is the fear that has been generated through Establishment propaganda of terrorism directed at us. From all angles everything points to US foreign policy being responsible for Muslim blowback, to use the CIA accepted term for retaliation. This threat of retaliation has not escaped Washington’s policy planners, but it’s worth it.

Not only does Washington willingly tolerate this threat to its dominance but it exploits the danger of spectacular attacks to instill fear into the population so it can continue the dominance. A fearful people are a compliant people. This equation works in any country. But who will keep you safe from your own country when your country turns against you? This was the problem in Nazi Germany.

By stepping outside the limiting America-primacy paradigm and staying true to universal ideals, it would be enough to oppose the ban as inhumane. More than enough. For all the attention the ban is getting, it is relatively innocuous compared to what our government is raining down onto Muslim people in their own countries.

If bombs had been banned, there would be no Muslim ban. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the last administration under the Nobel Peace Prize laureate dropped at least 26,171 bombs on seven majority-Muslim countries in 2016 alone. Not much protest because it happened on the cheap, over there and with few American casualties thanks to the drone revolution.

The “indispensable” nation can never be branded a terrorist state because it provides itself an exemption. The State Department limits, by definition, the act of terrorism to be that of a non-state actor. Therefore, there is no such thing as state terrorism involving the United States.

The rest of the world is not obliged to buy into this solipsism. Our record and its continuing trajectory come under the scrutiny of those outside the America-primacy paradigm. And the latest dent in the mythology of the standard-bearing promoter of democracy for the world comes in the form of a report put out by The Economist Intelligence Unit in its annual Democracy Index.

The United States is tied for second with Italy. Not in the Full Democracy tier of which 20 countries are positioned, but tied for second in the next lower tier, Flawed Democracy. How about those Knicks?

Join the debate on Facebook

James Rothenberg can be reached at:  jrothenberg@taconic.net

More articles by:James Rothenberg

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
James Rothenberg
What’s Un-American About It?
Elliot Sperber
Hate Speech Is a Hate Act
John Laforge
Deliberately Irrational and Dangerously Ignorant
Lawrence Davidson
The Ironies of Immigrant Bashing
Yves Engler
Our Plastic Oceans
Pepe Escobar
Game-Changers Ahead on The (Long) Maritime Silk Road
Terry Simons
A Pragmatic Nightmare:  on the Deplorables and Imbeciles Amongst Us
Norman Pollack
Inflammatory Reaction: America Veers Right
Andre Vltchek
“Outside World”, According to Western Liberals
Christopher Brauchli
Politics and the Trump Language
Guillermo R. Gil
All the Government Men are Smiling: the Political Climate in Puerto Rico
Frank Scott
Only Thing Dumber Than Trump? The Reaction to Trump
Robert Koehler
Creating Enemies, Creating Hell
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Thomas Knapp
War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review:  J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Binoy Kampmark
The Brexit Debate: Down the Rabbit Hole with Parliament
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
Michael J. Sainato
Was Trump’s Muslim Ban his “Shock Event” Diversion?
Louay Safi
Making Sense of Trump’s Immigration Policy Through the Lens of Bannon’s Populist Conservatism
Paul Atwood
Still on the Same Path to Armageddon?
Eric Sommer
Obama, Hillary, Schumer, and Trump:  Will the Real Enemies of the Moslem World Please Stand Up
Julian Vigo
The “Women’s” Marches and Neo-Liberal Outrage Politics
David Macaray
How Afraid Are We?
Binoy Kampmark
Fake News Inquiry: Old Wine in New Bottles
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU