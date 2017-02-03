Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 3, 2017

War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President

by

by

In 2011, American citizens Anwar al-Awlaki and Samir Khan were murdered — killed without charge or trial — on the orders of then-president Barack Obama.

Two weeks later, al-Awlaki’s teenage son, Abdulrahman, also an American citizen, was murdered — again, killed without charge or trial — also on Obama’s orders. When questioned on the propriety of murdering American teenagers, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs asserted that if Abdulrahman al-Awlaki had wanted to live, perhaps he should have had “a more responsible father.”

On January 29, Anwar al-Awlaki’s eight-year-old daughter, American citizen Nawar Anwar al-Awlaki, was murdered, along with about 30 other civilian non-combatants, in the course of a raid by the US Navy’s SEAL Team Six in Yemen.

I have now thrice mentioned that particular murder victims were American citizens. The fact that they were American citizens isn’t really that important in the scheme of things. Murdering people is wrong regardless of the victims’ nationalities. But it does explain why we KNOW about these particular murders.

New US president Donald Trump has a decision to make. Is he going to prosecute American war criminals who murder eight-year-old girls, or is he going to be a war criminal himself?

Because he is new to the job, I’m trying to give Trump the benefit of doubt. It’s quite possible that the mission resulting in young Nawar’s death was planned and on rails before he was ever inaugurated, and that his approval was pro forma and not in full cognizance of what it implied. After all, he’s been a pretty busy guy these last couple of weeks.

If that’s the case, then Trump’s clear duty as commander in chief of the US armed forces is to initiate an investigation aimed at identifying and prosecuting the criminal conspirators whose actions culminated in the murder of dozens of civilians, including Nawar Anwar al-Awlaki.

Otherwise, he himself becomes one of those conspirators.

Of course, it’s possible that he was informed in detail of the mission and signed off on it in full knowledge of its nature. In that case he joins all of his living predecessors (and quite a few long-dead ones) in the rogues’ gallery of war crimes kingpins.

Trump campaigned as a candidate of real change, including in the area of US foreign policy. That would be a good thing for many reasons, not the least of which is that with a quarter century of continuous war comes the near certainty of atrocities and the absolute certainty that when those atrocities go unpunished they will multiply in number and worsen in effect.

The murder of an innocent eight-year-old is a pretty clear decision point: Was Trump serious or was just blowing smoke? How he handles this situation will tell us which.

Join the debate on Facebook

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

More articles by:Thomas Knapp

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Robert Koehler
Creating Enemies, Creating Hell
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Thomas Knapp
War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review:  J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Binoy Kampmark
The Brexit Debate: Down the Rabbit Hole with Parliament
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
Michael J. Sainato
Was Trump’s Muslim Ban his “Shock Event” Diversion?
Louay Safi
Making Sense of Trump’s Immigration Policy Through the Lens of Bannon’s Populist Conservatism
Paul Atwood
Still on the Same Path to Armageddon?
Eric Sommer
Obama, Hillary, Schumer, and Trump:  Will the Real Enemies of the Moslem World Please Stand Up
Julian Vigo
The “Women’s” Marches and Neo-Liberal Outrage Politics
David Macaray
How Afraid Are We?
Binoy Kampmark
Fake News Inquiry: Old Wine in New Bottles
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey
Katie Fite
Thrill Kill at the EPA
Norman Pollack
Curtain Descending: Fascistization of America
Omar Kassem
Grinding Towards Peace in the Middle East as America Looks Inward
Jeff Ballinger
The Wages of Cotton
Lawrence Wittner
Should We Keep Wasting Money on Missile Defense―or Invest in Something Useful?
Erin H. Leach-Ogden
A Veteran’s Open Letter to President Trump
Russell Mokhiber
Nader, Pelosi and Single Payer
Mel Gurtov
Bannon’s Coup
Robin Philpot
The New World Order Hits Quebec City
January 31, 2017
Henry Giroux
Democracy in Exile and the Curse of Totalitarianism
John Wight
Muslim Bans, White Supremacy and Fascism in Our Time
Melvin Goodman
“Mad Dog” Mattis Just Another Pussycat
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU