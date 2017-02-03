Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 3, 2017

Trumping Australia’s Refugee Deal

by

by

“This is the worst deal ever.”

— President Donald J. Trump, The Washington Post, Feb 2, 2017

It was a moment of delightful reflection. The indecently smug politicians of a distant island continent, wealthy, cruel in refugee policy and lazy in development, stunned by encountering a short fused US President who had little time for a “dumb” deal.

That deal, prematurely hatched during the last stages of the Obama administration with the Turnbull government, would see 1,250 refugees on Australia’s questionable offshore centres on Manus Island and Nauru, settled in the United States.

Australia’s fanatical insistence on not processing refugees and asylum seekers arriving by sea lanes has produced a flawed and unsustainable gulag system in the Pacific, along with deals of mind scratching eccentricity.

Poorer countries such as Cambodia and Nauru are deemed appropriate processing centres and places of re-settlement, despite local hostilities and incompatibilities.  Wealthier countries such as New Zealand tend to be ignored as optional points since resettlement there, should it happen, would be embolden new arrivals.  The one exception – the United States – was largely premised on both its distance from Australia and daftness of mind amongst Canberra’s policy fraternity.

In its desperation to find customers in the global supermarket of refugee shopping, Washington offered a tentative hand to feed the Australian habit.  That hand was rapidly withdrawn on Donald Trump’s signing of the Executive Order banning travel from seven mainly Muslim states.  Many of these nationals feature in the 1,250 total, with Iranians making up the largest cohort.  (It was a deal that Turnbull, incidentally, refused to condemn: Australia, he realises, knows what bans and bars to immigrants and refuges look like.)

According to the Washington Post, Trump explained in exasperated fashion to Australia’s Malcolm Turnbull by phone that the agreement was “the worst deal ever” and made it clear he was “going to get killed” politically if it was implemented.[1]  In his pointed assertion, Turnbull was effectively attempting to export the “next Boston bombers” to the United States.  Australia, usually painfully supine before the wishes of the United States, had surprised Trump with “the worst call by far.”

Caught by the icy fury of the Trump blast, the conversation between the two leaders was cut short: what was slated for an hour became a 25 minute heckle and boast.  The size of Trump’s electoral college win was reputedly mentioned, while the number of refugees was inflated.

Did The Donald hang up on the stunned Turnbull?  The meek response followed: “I’m not going to comment on the conversation.” The official record from Washington made the school boy encounter dully deceptive: “Both leaders emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the US-Australia relationship that is critical for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”[2]

Taking to his preferred medium of announcement and expression, he tweeted in disbelief that he could be bound by a previous undertaking: “Do you believe it?  The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia.  Why?  I will study this dumb deal!”[3]

Turnbull preferred an Alice in Wonderland approach to Trump’s tongue lashing, beating a hasty retreat down the rabbit hole in confused hope. Citing what seemed to be a distinctly different, mutated conversation, a brow beaten Turnbull preferred to refer to the president’s official spokesman who confirmed that “the president … would continue with, honour the agreement we entered into with the Obama administration, with respect to refugee settlement.”

This parallel diplomacy approach was also adopted before the National Press Club: “The Trump administration has committed to progress with the arrangements to honour the deal… that was entered into with the Obama administration, and that was the assurance the president gave me when we spoke on the weekend.”

To be fair to the confused Turnbull, the Trump administration is proving to be quite a tease.  Volcanic contradictions are fizzling out of the White House on a daily basis, the toddler, as he has been accused of being, ever erratic with his tempers.  Trump pours cold water on the deal; the White House spokesman Sean Spicer, probably informed by a different set of whispers, comes up with another statement that Washington would, in fact, follow through:

“The deal specifically deals with 1,250 people,” explained Spicer to the White House press corps, “they’re mostly in Papua New Guinea, being held… there will be extreme vetting applied to all of them as part and parcel of the deal that was made.”[4]

Even if this near aborted deal were to revive in spectacular confusion, it would only apply to refugees who “express an interest” in being settled in the US, and who satisfied an “extreme vetting” regime.  Numbers matter less than process, or, in the words of secretary of the immigration department Mike Pezzullo from November, this was “a process-driven arrangement rather than a numerical arrangement.”  What price humanity.

This entire incident is being taken as a litmus test of Trump’s relations with his allies.  Will the man boy behave or berate? Towards Mexico and Australia, his approach is one of irritable businessman rather than sober statesman.

Nor should the other side be neglected in this farcical cut of entertainment.  Canberra could have embraced the other option, one unacceptable for the Turnbull government: abide by the Refugee Convention and duly settle the refugees in Australia. Can the cant; observe international law.  Trump’s fumes of indignation would be avoided and Canberra would be doing something near unprecedented: implementing an approach of independence and obligation.

Notes. 

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/no-gday-mate-on-call-with-australian-pm-trump-badgers-and-brags/2017/02/01/88a3bfb0-e8bf-11e6-80c2-30e57e57e05d_story.html

[2] https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/28/readout-presidents-call-australian-prime-minister-malcolm-turnbull

[3] https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/827002559122567168

[4] https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/01/white-house-australian-refugees-deal-resettle-extreme-vetting

Join the debate on Facebook

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Laura Carlsen
Borderline Personality: Trump’s Threats Against Mexico
Binoy Kampmark
Trumping Australia’s Refugee Deal
Dave Lindorff
The Left Needs to Be a Movement, Not a Bunch of Lobbyists
David Rosen
Pigs at the Trough: Privatization of the Public Good
Brian Cloughley
How Trump is helping Israel Destroy the Palestinian People
Pete Dolack
Wall Street Bigger and Badder Than Ever
Ramzy Baroud
Clamoring for Israeli Approval: Trump’s Election Promises Will Haunt Him
Edward Hunt
Looting Iraq’s Oil
James Rothenberg
What’s Un-American About It?
Elliot Sperber
Hate Speech Is a Hate Act
John Laforge
Deliberately Irrational and Dangerously Ignorant
Lawrence Davidson
The Ironies of Immigrant Bashing
Yves Engler
Our Plastic Oceans
Pepe Escobar
Game-Changers Ahead on The (Long) Maritime Silk Road
Terry Simons
A Pragmatic Nightmare:  on the Deplorables and Imbeciles Amongst Us
Norman Pollack
Inflammatory Reaction: America Veers Right
Andre Vltchek
“Outside World”, According to Western Liberals
Christopher Brauchli
Politics and the Trump Language
Guillermo R. Gil
All the Government Men are Smiling: the Political Climate in Puerto Rico
Frank Scott
Only Thing Dumber Than Trump? The Reaction to Trump
Robert Koehler
Creating Enemies, Creating Hell
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Thomas Knapp
War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review:  J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Binoy Kampmark
The Brexit Debate: Down the Rabbit Hole with Parliament
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU