Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 3, 2017

Rule by Brute Force: on the True Nature of Government

by

by

The torch has been passed to a new president.

All of the imperial powers amassed by Barack Obama and George W. Bush—to kill American citizens without due process, to detain suspects indefinitely, to strip Americans of their citizenship rights, to carry out mass surveillance on Americans without probable cause, to suspend laws during wartime, to disregard laws with which he might disagree, to conduct secret wars and convene secret courts, to sanction torture, to sidestep the legislatures and courts with executive orders and signing statements, to direct the military to operate beyond the reach of the law, to act as a dictator and a tyrant, above the law and beyond any real accountability—have been inherited by Donald Trump.

Whatever kind of president Trump chooses to be, he now has the power to completely alter the landscape of this country for good or for ill.

He has this power because every successive occupant of the Oval Office has been allowed to expand the reach and power of the presidency through the use of executive orders, decrees, memorandums, proclamations, national security directives and legislative signing statements that can be activated by any sitting president.

Those of us who saw this eventuality coming have been warning for years about the growing danger of the Executive Branch with its presidential toolbox of terror that could be used—and abused—by future presidents.

The groundwork, we warned, was being laid for a new kind of government where it won’t matter if you’re innocent or guilty, whether you’re a threat to the nation or even if you’re a citizen. What will matter is what the president—or whoever happens to be occupying the Oval Office at the time—thinks. And if he or she thinks you’re a threat to the nation and should be locked up, then you’ll be locked up with no access to the protections our Constitution provides. In effect, you will disappear.

Our warnings went largely unheeded.

First, we sounded the alarm over George W. Bush’s attempts to gut the Constitution, suspend habeas corpus, carry out warrantless surveillance on Americans, and generally undermine the Fourth Amendment, but the Republicans didn’t want to listen because Bush was a Republican.

Then we sounded the alarm over Barack Obama’s prosecution of whistleblowers, targeted drone killings, assassinations of American citizens, mass surveillance, and militarization of the police, but the Democrats didn’t want to listen because Obama was a Democrat and he talked a really good game.

It well may be that by the time Americans­—Republicans and Democrats alike—stop playing partisan games and start putting some safeguards in place, it will be too late.

Already, Donald Trump has indicated that he will pick up where his predecessors left off: he will continue to wage war, he will continue to federalize the police, and he will operate as if the Constitution does not apply to him.

Still, as tempting as it may be, don’t blame Donald Trump for what is to come.

If this nation eventually locks down… If Americans are rounded up and detained based on the color of their skin, their religious beliefs, or their political views… If law-and-order takes precedence over constitutional principles…

If martial law is eventually declared… If we find that there really is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide from the surveillance state’s prying eyes and ears… And if our constitutional republic finally plunges headlong over the cliff and leaves us in the iron grip of totalitarianism…

Please, resist the urge to lay all the blame at Trump’s feet.

After all, President Trump didn’t create the police state.

He merely inherited it.

Frankly, there’s more than enough blame to go around.

So blame Obama. Blame Bush. Blame Bill Clinton.

Blame the Republicans and Democrats who justified every power grab, every expansion of presidential powers, and every attack on the Constitution as long as it was a member of their own party leading the charge.

Blame Congress for being a weak, inept body that spends more time running for office and pandering to the interests of the monied elite than representing the citizenry.

Blame the courts for caring more about order than justice, and for failing to hold government officials accountable to the rule of law.

Blame Corporate America for taking control of the government and calling the shots behind the scenes.

Most of all, blame the American people for not having objected louder, sooner and more vehemently when Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their predecessors laid the groundwork for this state of tyranny.

But wait, you say.

Americans are mobilizing. They are engaged. They are actively expressing their discontent with the government. They are demanding change. They are marching in the streets, picketing, protesting and engaging in acts of civil disobedience.

This is a good development, right? Isn’t this what we’ve been calling on Americans to do for so long: stand up and push back and say “enough is enough”?

Perhaps you’re right.

Join the debate on Facebook

John W. Whitehead is the president of The Rutherford Institute and author of Battlefield America: The War on the American People.

More articles by:John W. Whitehead

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Unspeakable: the Black Book of Imperial Terrorism
Melvin Goodman
Return of the Torturers: Back to the Crime Scenes of the Past
Andrew Levine
The Face of the Enemy:  Dupes, Deplorables, Opportunists and Democrats
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Toxic Mom: the Short, Terrible Career of Ann Gorsuch
Oliver Ortega
Before Trump, the Border Wall Was a Bipartisan Project
Robert Hunziker
Human Extinction 2026
Robert Fantina
Palestine, Israel and Trump
Alex Jensen
Trump’s Populist Deceit
Ron Jacobs
Trumpism’s Gleichschaltung?
Russell Rickford
King 2.0 and the Management of Dissent
Laura Carlsen
Borderline Personality: Trump’s Threats Against Mexico
Dave Lindorff
The Left Needs to Be a Movement, Not a Bunch of Lobbyists
David Rosen
Pigs at the Trough: Privatization of the Public Good
Brian Cloughley
How Trump is helping Israel Destroy the Palestinian People
Pete Dolack
Wall Street Bigger and Badder Than Ever
Ramzy Baroud
Clamoring for Israeli Approval: Trump’s Election Promises Will Haunt Him
Edward Hunt
Looting Iraq’s Oil
John W. Whitehead
Rule by Brute Force: on the True Nature of Government
James Rothenberg
What’s Un-American About It?
Elliot Sperber
Hate Speech Is a Hate Act
John Laforge
Deliberately Irrational and Dangerously Ignorant
Lawrence Davidson
The Ironies of Immigrant Bashing
Yves Engler
Our Plastic Oceans
Pepe Escobar
Game-Changers Ahead on The (Long) Maritime Silk Road
Terry Simons
A Pragmatic Nightmare:  on the Deplorables and Imbeciles Amongst Us
Norman Pollack
Inflammatory Reaction: America Veers Right
Andre Vltchek
“Outside World”, According to Western Liberals
Binoy Kampmark
Trumping Australia’s Refugee Deal
Christopher Brauchli
Politics and the Trump Language
Guillermo R. Gil
All the Government Men are Smiling: the Political Climate in Puerto Rico
Frank Scott
Only Thing Dumber Than Trump? The Reaction to Trump
Robert Koehler
Creating Enemies, Creating Hell
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Thomas Knapp
War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review:  J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU