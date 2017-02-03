Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 3, 2017

Politics and the Trump Language

by

by

Political language. . .  is designed to make lies sound truthful. . . . and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.

— George Orwell, Politics and the English Language

In trying to help their readers understand when a lie is a lie, and when is it something else, (a question brought to our attention by DJT), the media has overlooked one arena in which DJT has come close to seeing the world as others see it.  Of course, this is not meant to belittle the challenge inherent in trying to decide when a lie is not a lie. That this is a challenge is proved by the fact that hundreds of thousands of words on the subject have been written and discussed since the 2016 election.

A typical example is offered by the Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief, Gerard Baker.  He appeared on New Year’s Day on NBC’s “Meet The Press” and discussed at length the difficulty inherent in labelling an untrue statement a lie.  In addition, he  devoted an op-ed piece in the WSJ  to a discussion of the word and under what circumstances the WSJ would label a statement made by DJT or anyone else, a lie.  And Mr. Baker was not alone in finding it necessary to address the topic.

The New York Times, NPR, Huffington Post and  countless other publications devoted space to letting readers know when a “falsehood” has attained  such a dignified status that the most careful people in the world are willing to bestow on it the honorific of “lie.”  But all the focus on when a “falsehood” can be promoted to “lie”, has taken attention away from one area in which DJT is slowly conflating his facts (that we will henceforth call “untrue facts” (UTF)) with “true facts” (TF), those being facts that are known by others.  That pertains to crowds and how they are perceived.

It has been known ever since DJT burst onto the scene, that crowds form an important part of how DJT sees the world and more importantly, how many people have assembled in a given situation to see him. DJT’s affection for UTFs was first brought to the attention of those who had not closely followed his career, when he entered the presidential race in 2015 and described for an unaware public that in New Jersey “thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building [World Trade Center] was coming down.” In a later interview describing the “thousands,” he alluded to New Jersey’s “heavy Arab population.” The description of the cheering multitude came as a revelation to most of the citizens of the United States since the cheering throng had not been remarked upon by the media and anyone else in the United States because it was an UTF.  Nonetheless, it remained a staple in DJT’s campaign even though it was widely accepted that he was the only person in the entire United States, including members of the Muslim community, who were aware of this UTF.   So what we learned from this episode is that DJT could see crowds where none existed.  And that brings us to the point of this piece.

Whereas DJT in 2001 saw crowds where there were none, DJT now sees crowds where all the rest of us see crowds, an obvious improvement.   The only difference now between DJT and the rest of us, is how many people are in a crowd.  Because believers in TF had visible proof as to the size of the crowd attending the inauguration, and DJT who was also there had UTF as to its size, DJT has said there will be an investigation into the size of the crowd.  If the investigation produces a TF as to crowd size, in addition to costing taxpayers a lot of money, it will certainly help DJT in the future evaluate the size of crowds. And herewith one additional fact of some significance.

DJT’s observation of the cheering throng in a state with a large Arab population when the Twin Towers came down, goes a long way towards explaining his controversial order banning Muslims from certain countries from entering the United States until thorough vetting has been completed.  That is because the terrorists committing the 9/11 acts of terrorism came from Muslim countries and, therefore, were probably Muslims.  Thus, it makes sense that people from some Muslim countries be subjected to extreme vetting, since we’d not want another attack like that to take place.  There is, of course, one slightly uncomfortable TF.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists involved in the 9/11 attacks came from Saudi Arabia where DJT has several limited liability companies,  one came from Egypt where two of his companies are registered, and one came from the United Arab Emirates where DJT ‘s name is licensed to a golf course, a residential development and a spa. People from those countries are not subject to the newly announced vetting.  That is probably because DJT has business interests in those countries and wouldn’t feel right about making it more difficult for their citizens to enter the United States, even though those countries furnished the only known terrorists who came for the specific purpose of committing terrorist attacks in the United States. Excluding them from the new procedures when their purpose is to protect the United States from terrorist attacks, as DJT has explained, makes no sense.  Looked at as a business proposition, it makes perfect sense.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Christopher Brauchli

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
February 03, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Brauchli
Politics and the Trump Language
Guillermo R. Gil
All the Government Men are Smiling: the Political Climate in Puerto Rico
Frank Scott
Only Thing Dumber Than Trump? The Reaction to Trump
Robert Koehler
Creating Enemies, Creating Hell
Graham Peebles
President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Thomas Knapp
War Crimes: Key Decision Point for a New President
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey (Part II)
Andrew Stewart
On Ken Burns and Donald Trump
Randy Shields
You Gotta Serve Somebody, Not Some Body
Cesar Chelala
Trump vs The Arts
Louis Proyect
Drive-Thru Capitalism: Ray Kroc, Joy Mangano and the American Entrepreneur as Schemer
Charles R. Larson
Review:  J. M. Lee’s “The Boy Who Escaped Paradise”
February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Binoy Kampmark
The Brexit Debate: Down the Rabbit Hole with Parliament
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
Michael J. Sainato
Was Trump’s Muslim Ban his “Shock Event” Diversion?
Louay Safi
Making Sense of Trump’s Immigration Policy Through the Lens of Bannon’s Populist Conservatism
Paul Atwood
Still on the Same Path to Armageddon?
Eric Sommer
Obama, Hillary, Schumer, and Trump:  Will the Real Enemies of the Moslem World Please Stand Up
Julian Vigo
The “Women’s” Marches and Neo-Liberal Outrage Politics
David Macaray
How Afraid Are We?
Binoy Kampmark
Fake News Inquiry: Old Wine in New Bottles
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey
Katie Fite
Thrill Kill at the EPA
Norman Pollack
Curtain Descending: Fascistization of America
Omar Kassem
Grinding Towards Peace in the Middle East as America Looks Inward
Jeff Ballinger
The Wages of Cotton
Lawrence Wittner
Should We Keep Wasting Money on Missile Defense―or Invest in Something Useful?
Erin H. Leach-Ogden
A Veteran’s Open Letter to President Trump
Russell Mokhiber
Nader, Pelosi and Single Payer
Mel Gurtov
Bannon’s Coup
Robin Philpot
The New World Order Hits Quebec City
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU