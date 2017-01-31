Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 31, 2017

Reichstag 1938 / Washington 2017

by

by

We are all Muslims. Either that, or we shall be torn apart as a nation, given over to Trump-Republicans’ vomit of hate for all that defines human rights and a free society. It gets worse by the minute, the immigration issue merely code for venting spleen on a whole range of issues intimately connected with America’s loss of undisputed pre-eminence to define and exclusively benefit from the world system.

Always attack the most vulnerable, if what you seek is unlimited power and acting without restraint. This strong-man complex is grounded in fear, fear of self-discovery as one whose ego (one here referring to a collective ruling group and the millions under its sway) depends on the humiliation of others to confirm one’s greatness. Yes, Let’s Make America Great Again, muscle flexing to prove a superiority founded on force, exploitation, the ultimate crushing of all dissent.

That takes us to the present. America occupies a forward space in what I term a pre-fascist configuration, i.e., analogous to Germany in 1938, where institutions are being rapidly made over to prepare them for a totalitarian make-over, done in the name of legality and the zeitgeist of the People. Trump is no dumbbell, although his actions may strike one that way. The quick articulation of a plan is so reminiscent of the way Hitler moved on the eve of a full-throated Nazi order. The precipice beckons. Find a scapegoat, build on the imagery of the Sainted Folk whom only the Maximum Leader can keep safe and pure.

The Leader must have loyal accolades, henchman in suits, to a person enlisted to destroy the Old for a glorious future of the New. Strut your wares, whether the stage be a massive rally, drums rolling, or a Twitter account, messages cascading out, difficult to keep up with: Fascism via the high technology of mass dissemination intended gradually to wear down the resistance of a free press. The Leader, now having a direct line to the People (aka, Folk), becomes the voice, indeed, standard, of truth, reality, social identity itself—a never-ending process first of mental and subsequently physical subjugation. Even the military is downgraded (Bannon’s ascendancy without warning), making it docile to the diktat of superhuman beings bending—if that were possible—the generals (of whom there are plenty in the inner circle) to their will.

When civilians out-militarize the military, as occurred under Nazism, you know the country is on a permanent warpath. Call it counterterrorism, but the last week has shown that its true nature is as the vehicle of a power grab, a vision of regimentation of the Folk the better to conduct a business system free from all challenges to its profits and power. God is being replaced by Capitalism as the Holy of Holies, a development not a stranger to the advent of Nazism, where behind Hitler stood an advanced stage of corporatism (advanced for its time, as capitalist consolidation, particularly the financial sector, has leapt far beyond what was thought possible in 1938).

Trump’s reorganization of government priorities and even structure bears clear resemblance to the Big Lie technique, be out in the open, confident, repetitive, ignore shadings, stay on message, attack always, rather than defend, never falter, lest that be interpreted as weakness. With a phalanx of billionaires behind you, and you yourself in their company, there is little to fear from outside criticism or the soon-to-be-created rabble bearing the brunt of your policies. 1938, 2017: hierarchy is in fashion, worse still, systemic. This means not only class stratification but also the basis for judging those in disrepute (beginning with the poor) inferior, an argument slipping easily into a eugenics broadside taking in ever larger numbers. Hitler understood: inferiority, so charged, is meant to be expansive and elastic, in time roping in all opponents, dissenters, those insufficiently patriotic.

Protest over the weekend at airports and public spaces is welcome and heartening; it reveals that totalitarianism is not complete. But I am waiting for the crackdown, which, judging from the present pace of events, is not far behind.

Join the debate on Facebook

Norman Pollack Ph.D. Harvard, Guggenheim Fellow, early writings on American Populism as a radical movement, prof., activist.. His interests are social theory and the structural analysis of capitalism and fascism. He can be reached at pollackn@msu.edu.

More articles by:Norman Pollack

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
Michael J. Sainato
Was Trump’s Muslim Ban his “Shock Event” Diversion?
Louay Safi
Making Sense of Trump’s Immigration Policy Through the Lens of Bannon’s Populist Conservatism
Paul Atwood
Still on the Same Path to Armageddon?
Eric Sommer
Obama, Hillary, Schumer, and Trump:  Will the Real Enemies of the Moslem World Please Stand Up
Julian Vigo
The “Women’s” Marches and Neo-Liberal Outrage Politics
David Macaray
How Afraid Are We?
Binoy Kampmark
Fake News Inquiry: Old Wine in New Bottles
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey
Katie Fite
Thrill Kill at the EPA
Norman Pollack
Curtain Descending: Fascistization of America
Omar Kassem
Grinding Towards Peace in the Middle East as America Looks Inward
Jeff Ballinger
The Wages of Cotton
Lawrence Wittner
Should We Keep Wasting Money on Missile Defense―or Invest in Something Useful?
Erin H. Leach-Ogden
A Veteran’s Open Letter to President Trump
Russell Mokhiber
Nader, Pelosi and Single Payer
Mel Gurtov
Bannon’s Coup
Robin Philpot
The New World Order Hits Quebec City
January 31, 2017
Henry Giroux
Democracy in Exile and the Curse of Totalitarianism
John Wight
Muslim Bans, White Supremacy and Fascism in Our Time
Melvin Goodman
“Mad Dog” Mattis Just Another Pussycat
Stanley L. Cohen
Move the Embassy: End the Charade
Susanna Hecht
On Oil States and Ethics: Bring on the Clowns! Bring on the Kleptocrats!
Ben Burgis
Please Stop Chanting That “We” Won the Popular Vote!
Elliot Sperber
Beyond Resistance – Defeating Trump’s Burgeoning Dictatorship
Norman Solomon
Is Rachel Maddow Becoming a Liberal Glenn Beck?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Muslim Ban Will Only Spark More Terrorist Attacks
Kathy Kelly
Divest from War, Invest in People
Norman Pollack
Reichstag 1938 / Washington 2017
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Muslim Ban: a New Neo-Con Agenda?
Jeremy Harding
Political Field Surgery in France’s Post-Socialist Era
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU